Branding India-grown cotton need of the hour: Texprocil chief

The Government plans to set up modern laboratories to test quality of cotton and encourage farmers to use good quality seeds to improve the quality of exports, whihch willenable the entire value chain of textile industry to achieve export target of $100 billion by 2030 by taking advantage of the free trade agreement signed by the Government.

Participating in the interactive meeting with the government officials and value chain participants, Manoj Patodia, Chairman, the Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council said the time has come to adopt an integrated and industry-driven approach so that India’s pre-eminence in the Cotton sector in world markets is not only maintained but also, enhanced. Towards this end, public-private partnership to improve cotton productivity, encouraging the adoption of drip irrigation by farmers by setting up a corpus fund, popularising high density plantation, and taking concrete steps to brand Indian Cotton were the need of the hour.

Patodia mentioned these steps would benefit the entire textile value chain from ‘Farm to Fashion’.

Highlighting the support extended by the Ministers of Agriculture and Textiles to all the industry initiatives, Patodia said these moves will go a long way in enabling the textile exporters to take full advantage of the free trade agreements being signed by the Government and facilitate achievement of the target of $100 billion by year 2030.

The Cotton Association of India has shown keen interest to join hands in farmers’ training, improvement in quality and branding.