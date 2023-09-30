Even as agriculture’s share in the overall economy has declined, the burden of employment on the agri economy continues to be very high, according to Ashok Dalwai, IAS, Chairman, Empowered Body on Doubling Farmers Income, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India.

“If you look at the economic structure, the share of agriculture has dropped to 18.5 per cent today, from 63 per cent in 1951,” Dalwai said, adding, “But the percentage of the population dependent on agriculture has reduced only to 48 per cent from 80 per cent in this period.”

He was speaking as the guest of honour at the 187th Chamber Day of the Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) on Friday.

Dalwai highlighted that India’s population today is 141 crore, which was 121 crore as per 2011 Census. Of the 121 crore population, he said, 86 crore people still live in rural India. “The working population in rural India (as per 2011 census) was 48 crore, out of which, 26 crore is dependent on agriculture,” he said.

He said, notwithstanding the economic growth and wealth creation in the country, a large number of people still continue to seek employment opportunities. “We can’t have welfare in the absence of employment opportunities.”

Dalwai said the economic principle of Say’s Law, which says “supply creates its own demand” does not hold true in case of Indian agriculture. We have hit surplus in particular commodities but the prices of those commodities are only falling continuously.”

Focus on bioresources

He said ‘global warming’ is one of the major roadblocks for India’s economic growth as the country could no longer depend on fossil fuel resources, which were instrumental for the rapid industrialisation of major economies like the US and Europe. He added that the country should channel its focus on R&D, technology and science for using bio resources.

Dalwai said India produces 350 million tonnes of food grains (cereals and pulses) which generates 786 million tonnes of crop residues but all of the residues are considered as waste. He said, all this waste can be used for ethanol production and various other uses.

The senior civil servant also said, India has 8,111 km of coastline but is importing agar (a seaweed extract) from Spain, which hardly has a coastline. “If we can grow our own seaweed and add value, we can derive 10X benefit, and if we process it we can add 40X value.”

“There is no limitation. The frontiers of biosciences and bioresources are unlimited. So, bioeconomy combined with the circular economy is the way forward,” Dalwai added.

In his chief guest address, Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland Ltd., highlighted the achievements of the company’s ‘Road to School’ CSR initiative.

