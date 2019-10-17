C-CAMP, StartLife tie-up for fostering agri-entrepreneurship in India

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), a Department of Biotechnology initiative, has signed an MoU with StartLife, a major Dutch incubator of cutting-edge life sciences innovations focusing on food and agritech.

The MoU aims to initiate the Indo Dutch Life Sciences Sister Innovation Hub, a formal alliance to foster and promote deep science and deep tech innovations with societal impact, especially in food, agriculture, and agricultural practices in both India and Netherlands.

“As per the agreement, C-CAMP together with StartLife will identify and nurture Agritech and Food related innovations from India and Netherlands to address critical gaps in farming and allied areas with potential implications in food security, nutrition and economy in both countries,” said Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director C-CAMP.

After signing, StartLife stated “Intending to encourage and promote collaborations in Life Science and Agri-entrepreneurship, StartLife representing Agri-Food Cluster in the Netherlands intends to partner C-CAMP in creating this Indo-Dutch Life Science Sister innovation Hub. TheSister Hub will foster links between both hubs to enhance life science-based entrepreneurship, with a focus on Agri Innovations and businesses.”

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing Indo Dutch Technology Summit in New Delhi recently in the presence of Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sigrid Kaag and Dutch State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Change, Mona Keijzer, marks the inking of the third such international Sister Innovation Hub by CCAMP in a move to leverage global ecosystems beyond India.