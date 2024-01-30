The 7th session of the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH) has started with a focus on the development of standards for six spices such as allspice, juniper berries, star anise, vanilla, turmeric and cardamom.

The development of these standards is crucial for ensuring quality, safety, and fair-trades practices in the global spice market. The 7th session which began in Kochi is a significant event for the global spices and culinary herbs industry.

CCSCH is an international body dedicated to establishing quality standards for spices and herbs globally. It is the only committee being chaired and hosted by India, under the CODEX Alimentarius Commission (CAC). CAC is a joint FAO-WHO body that spearheads intergovernmental efforts aimed at developing globally accepted standards for quality and safety of spices, relying on science based evidence.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Additional Secretary, Commerce Department in his inaugural address highlighted the role of spices in world trade and the need for harmonized standards to ensure quality and safety. Quality standards should facilitate ease of trade and care should be taken by countries to ensure that these standards themselves should not become a trade barrier. The standards should be robust enough to outlive time and there is a need to harmonize standards globally.

Around 109 delegates from 31 countries have registered to participate in CCSCH7.

M R Sudharshan, Chairperson of CCSCH, delivered the introductory remarks for the session, which also marks the 10th anniversary of the Committee. D. Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board welcomed the gathering.

In his recorded message, Steve Wearne, Chair of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), appreciated CCSCH’s works and highlighted its significance in global food trade and consumer protection.

In 2024, the CCSCH celebrates its 10th year. Over the last decade, the Committee has developed full-fledged standards for 11 spices in six sessions, which have been adopted by the Codex Alimentarius Commission.