Campaign against shark-fin trade pays off

‘Merge MTNL with BSNL’
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Shark-fin market worldwide has been shrinking since 2013, thanks to the awareness campaigns by environmental NGOs against its consumption, Kim Friedman, Senior Fishery Resource Officer, Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO), has said.
Shark fins are one of the most expensive seafood items with a value ranging between $50-650 a kg, depending on the species. Internationally traded fins end up mostly in soups that find markets in China, Hong Kong and Singapore.
The delicacy of fins has been popular particularly in China, but a nationwide conservation campaign in that country witnessed an 80 per cent drop in consumption over recent years, Friedman said.
Friedman noted that the Chinese government and the advocacy of a Chinese basket player who campaigned on the impact of shark fin trade helped lower the consumption. In India, sharks fishing are largely for utilization of a larger range of commodities, including fresh and dried meat for local consumption.
“The declining market in fins is a positive sign for conservation, as sharks are a vulnerable species that needs stringent conservation measures,” he told BusinessLine. This allows marine resource managers to put more effort in managing the trade in other consumable shark products that include meat, cartilage, drug supplements, oils etc, and non consumable products like teeth, jaws, skin, and rostra, he added.
Friedman was in Kochi for the Shark Value Chain Expert Researchers meet at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).
Today, the shark fin trade is highly regulated in many countries and the efforts by NGOs have encouraged governments worldwide to list many commercially traded sharks under international controls of Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
India, which is one of the major shark fishing nations and a signatory to CITES, has also brought in controls to ban export and import of shark fins. The government also prohibited removal of shark fins on board a vessel from the seas and calls for landing of the whole fish, he said.
However, the introduction of regulation has not always halted trade, and also resulted in rise in illegal sales of shark fins across the world. The situation would benefit from greater investment in awareness campaigns among fishermen and traders on how best to manage fishing and exports to a level that conserves the productivity of these species in the long term, he added.
The FAO member countries have developed a response to these issues as part of an International Plan of Action for the Conservation and Management of Sharks with guidelines to nations engaged in shark fishing to participate in the conservation of shark resources in a sustainable way and minimise wastes and discards.
India has fully protected 10 shark species in addition to the fin trade ban.
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
The US monetary policy decision could set the trend
Govt assistance of $16 billion criticised as ‘band-aid’ to stem farmers’ losses
The weak price is despite the supply problems in the market leading to deficit
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...