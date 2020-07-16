Campco branches in lockdown areas to remain closed

Some of the branches of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd will remain closed for a week from July 16.

This follows the lockdown restrictions announced by some district administrations in Karnataka.

Campco’s branches in Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru will remain closed for business for a week from July 16. This includes the head office of the cooperative in Mangaluru. The entry of Campco members and the general public to the head office in Mangaluru has been restricted since July 6.

Campco’s branch in Hubballi of Dharwad district will remain closed till July 24.

Branches in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Udupi district, and in Kerala will conduct their business as usual. However, they will have to adhere to the guidelines of the government with regard to social distancing, wearing of masks, among others.

It may be mentioned here that many districts in Karnataka have opted for lockdown due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.