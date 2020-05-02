Campco increases days for areca procurement in Kerala

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has decided to buy arecanut from growers in Kasaragod district of Kerala three times in a week.
SN Khandige, Vice-President of Campco Ltd, told Business Line that the Kasaragod district administration has given permission to increase the number of days of procurement in a week.
Till now, the cooperative was allowed to procure arecanut from grower-members in Kasaragod district of Kerala only one day in a week. Following the permission from the Kasaragod district administration, the cooperative has decided to increase the number of days of procurement to three days in a week with effect from May 4.
Campco will procure arecanut from growers at Badiadka, Kanhangad, Bayar, Perla, Bandadka, Neerchal and Mulleriya branches of Kerala on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of every week, he said.
A member can sell a maximum of 500 kg of arecanut in a month. Considering the social distancing requirements, each branch will be able to buy arecanut from a maximum of 30 members between 11 am and 4 pm on the days mentioned.
He said the members will have to take tokens from the branches concerned before bringing the commodity for selling. The grower-members will have to follow all the guidelines issued by the government on social distancing and other related issues, he added.
