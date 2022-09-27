Campco launches cold-pressed coconut oil Calpa

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has ventured into manufacturing coconut-based products, starting wit cold-pressed coconut oil.

A Kishore Kumar Kodgi, President of Campco, told Businessline that many grower-members of the cooperative have coconut plantations along with arecanut and cocoa plants. They had long demanded procurement of coconut to manufacture value-added products.

Campco’s newly launched cold-pressed coconut oil will be sold as ‘Calpa’.

Kodgi said Campco’s unit at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district can process 10,000 coconuts a day

‘Calpa’ will be available for sale soon, he said.

New mouth-freshener

Kodgi said the cooperative plans to launch more coconut-based products in the next phase.

It has also launched ‘Saugandh’, a mouth freshener made of roasted arecanut flakes and cashew.

It earlier sold the mouth freshener under the brand name ‘Kaju Supari’ before discontinuing it a few years ago. It has relaunched it as ‘Saugandh’ following requests from consumers and Campco members on various forums to reintroduce this product. Kaju Supari has now been relaunched with a new name ‘Saugandh’.

Kodgi said Campco has launched new chocolate products, including ‘Fiesta’ (a dessicated coconut nougat bar with milk chocolate), ‘Crumbs’ (peanut mixed nougat bar coated milk chocolate), ‘Cacao Dream’ (dark chocolate with 55 per cent cocoa), ‘Dairy Dream’ white chocolate, and ‘Dairy Dream’ white chocolate with turmeric and cardamom.