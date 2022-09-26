Sugar exports: Some mills seek unit-wise quota, trade wants shipments under OGL

The sugar industry and trade are divided over the policy the Centre should come up with while allowing resumption of sugar exports from November 1.

While some millers are seeking mill-wise quota for the commodity’s exports, the trade is batting for open general licence (OGL) that will allow units to take advantage of their proximity to ports.

Mills and the trade are confident that at least 8 million tonnes (mt) of sugar can be exported in the next season, starting October 1. This season, a record 11.2 mt of sugar has been exported with the Centre capping the exports from June 1 at 10 mt. However, it later allowed shipments of an additional 1.2 mt, most of them raw sugar.

5 mt exports by March

The industry and sugar mills are, however, of the unanimous view that India could export at least 8 mt next season. “We can easily export one mt of sugar every month from November to March. We will have no problem in shipping out 5 mt by March,” said Praful Vithalani, President, All India Sugar Traders Association (AISTA).

Rahil Shaikh, Managing Director, MEIR Commodities India, said 1-1.2 mt of sugar can be exported every month between November and March. Once 5 mt are exported, the Centre could review the demand-supply balance and then decide on further exports, Shaikh and Vithalani said.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, sugarcane production this year is expected to be a record 465.05 million tonnes. The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has estimated next season’s sugar production at 35.5 mt, but a section of the industry has projected production at 37 mt. This is after 4.5 mt of sugar production is diverted towards production of ethanol.

Centre’s concerns

The Centre’s concerns in March-April period will be availability of ample sugar for domestic consumption. Industry sources said domestic consumption is on the rise and is projected to be 27.5 mt next season against 26.55 mt this season. “The OGL format for exports will be better since exporters can ship sugar when the situation is right for them,” said Shaikh.

“We need a clear policy for exports. Business is on hold awaiting the policy. The government can allow exports in two tranches,” Vithalani said, adding the second tranche can depend on the demand-supply situation in the country.

Prices seen under pressure

Meanwhile, UK-based diversified global financial services platform Marex said reports of India exporting 5 mt had filled any supply gap the global market might have had. With projections of a higher Brazil crop, sugar prices could be under pressure, it said.

Last week, Marex said Indian mills may not sell raw sugar unless spot prices in New York was 18.50 cents a pound (₹33,550 a tonne) or above. “In a couple of weeks time, spot NY will be based on March rather than October, i.e. some 35 points lower than October. So, we are not likely to run into a wall of selling, especially as a release of 5 mt might have a bullish effect on Indian domestic price,” it said.

Currently, raw sugar October contract on Inter Continental Exchange, New York, is quoted at 18.55 cents a pound, while March contract is ruling at 17.72 cents. On the other hand, white sugar is ruling at a huge premium of over $100 a tonne with December contracts ruling at $540.90 a tonne (₹44,125).

Maharashtra competitive

“It will be better for mills located around ports to export sugar than those in interior parts,” said Shaikh.

Maharashtra mills are quoting sugar at least ₹2,000 a tonne lower than Uttar Pradesh units. The trade is of the view that the industry as a whole can coordinate to export sugar rather than work in silos. It is of the view that mills are likely to take advantage of the current situation in the global market.

Currently, the average price of sugar offered by Uttar Pradesh mills is ₹36,933 a tonne compared with ₹35,710 quoted by Maharashtra mills.