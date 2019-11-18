Cardamom growers clear stocks with prices on the rise

The upward trend in cardamom prices seems to have helped farmers to liquidate their stock in the auctions.

According to traders, this was a contributing factor for the higher arrivals witnessed in the auctions last week.

On Monday, the total quantity on offer at Spices Park, Puttady, was 82 tonnes. The quantity on offer in the morning auction conducted by the Idukki District Traditional Cardamom Producer Company was 49 tonnes, while the quantity in the afternoon trade is 33 tonnes. The auctioneers areVandanmedu Green Cardamom Producer Company.

S.B. Prabhakar, a leading cardamom planter from Pambadampara Estate in Idukki, said prices had moved up by around Rs 300 per kg in the last week and was currently around Rs 2,800 per kg.

There was good demand for arrivals, which stood at 435 tonnes. Exporters were picking up small quantities. The growing areas received sparse showers, and more rains are required next week for the late crop. However, if the rains do not arrive, prices could move above Rs 3,000 per kg, he said.

The size of the capsules is also gradually coming down. The sector expects the premium for bolder varieties to strengthen during the coming week. Also, Guatemala cardamom picking is late and has just commenced. They are expecting a smaller crop this year. Hence, the fundamentals may continue to be bullish, he added.