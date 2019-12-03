Cardamom market on a skeptical mode

Sennheiser IE 80S BT review: An expensive neckband for audiophiles
It’s not often that you come across audiophile earphones in the functional neckband design. In fact, I can’t ...
Cardamom auctions seem to be passing through a skeptical mode, as continuing higher arrivals reported to have hit the liquidity in the market.
Both cardamom arrivals and prices are now on a higher side in the recent period and this has affected the purchasing capacity of traders.
Cardamom transactions, usually carried out on a cash and carry mode, as well as the present trend of higher pricing have forced buyers to pump in more money for taking stock, traders said.
The current price realisation in the range of above Rs 2,800 per kg is the highest in the history of cardamom auctions when compared to Rs 1000 per kg registered in 2010-11. Normally during a price surge, cardamom arrivals would be down. But the existing situation is just opposite in the market. Several factors are contributing to the bullish trend that included higher arrivals, non active traders and above all a favourable climate which may induce further production in plantations.
It is pointed out that the market registered a drop of Rs 50 per kg across all categories on Monday despite heavy arrivals.
The quantity on offer in the auctions at Bodinayakanur on Tuesday was 101 tonnes. The auctioneers SpiceMore Trading Company has offered 65 tonnes in the morning session. In the afternoon trade, the quantity offered was 36 tonnes. The auctioneers was Sugandhagiri Spices Promoters and Traders.
According to trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets, the most active cardamom December futures gained 1.4 per cent or Rs 40.6 when closed at Rs 2,868 per kg on Monday. The futures trend is showing mixed trend on daily chart.
It’s not often that you come across audiophile earphones in the functional neckband design. In fact, I can’t ...
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
While your child is ensured a lump-sum at a certain age, these plans are often expensive and offer low ...
Many firms had calculated lower tax outgo for H1, as suggested by Sept ordinance; Tax Bill tells a different ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...