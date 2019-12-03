Agri Business

Cardamom prices down on selling pressure

Updated on December 03, 2019 Published on December 03, 2019

Selling pressure coupled with rain sentiments has impacted cardamom auctions on Tuesday, registering a price drop of ₹100 per kg on all categories.

According to traders, the market is on a downward trend, forcing major buyers to abstain. There is a selling pressure on higher price realisation, as is evident from the arrivals at today's auction at 103 tonnes in Bodinayakanur. Traders are expecting a declining trend in this entire week.

It is pointed out that the auctions are passing through a skeptical mode due to higher arrivals that had hit the liquidity in the market. The trend on higher arrivals and prices has affected the purchasing capacity. Cardamom transactions are on a cash and carry basis and there is a need for adequate money supply with traders to avail more stock.

Of the total quantity on offer, the combined average price both in morning and evening session was ₹2814.65 per kg.

In the morning session Sugandhagiri Spices Promoters &Traders Pvt Ltd offered 37.8 tonnes of 210 lots, in which 35.2 tonnes realised an average price of ₹2,829.37. The highest price quoted for selected lots was ₹3,156.

In the evening session, SpiceMore Trading Company, Kumily offered 65.8 tonnes of 289 lots in which 60.8 tonnes realised at an average price of ₹2,799.94. The highest price quoted for selected lots was ₹3,115.

According to trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets, the most active cardamom December futures fell 1.85 per cent or ₹53 when last traded at ₹2815.10 per kg on Tuesday.

