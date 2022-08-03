Cargill opens new headquarters at Gurugram 

US food major Cargill has opened a new headquarters for its India unit at Gurugram, Haryana, while launching a new Cargill Business Services (CBS) office in Bengaluru. A company statement said the event marked the 35th year of its operations in India.

The new headquarters was inaugurated by Patricia A Lacina, Chargé d’Affaires, the US Embassy in New Delhi, along with Ross Hamou-Jennings, Cargill’s APAC Chair, and Simon George, Cargill India President. It has become operational from August 2 (Tuesday).

Launching its Indian operations in 1987 with a small liaison office, Cargill today has a pan-India presence with its businesses spanning refined oils, food ingredients, industrial specialities, grain and oilseeds, cotton, animal nutrition and trade and capital markets.

The Gurugram office can seat 300 staff and is spread over 35,000 sq ft providing plenty of open spaces. It is also heavily invested in technology solutions to promote agility and deliver on customer needs, the statement said.

CBS has become Cargill’s largest global capability centre and has been instrumental in unlocking Cargill’s potential. The new facility is spread over two lakh sq ft on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru.

In her address, Lacina said the US and India were partners in innovation, ensuring food security and facilitating trade.

Simon George said, “Gurugram and Bengaluru are talent hubs in India, and we have the maximum number of employees in these locations. Hence, they are home to these newly opened workspaces. This is an important milestone to mark 35 years of Cargill in India and 75 years of Indo-US partnership.”

Food Innovation Center

As a part of the 35-year celebration, Cargill also officially inaugurated the Food Innovation Center in Gurugram. The Centre was opened earlier this year to co-create product innovations in line with the progressive food standards in India.

Over the past six months, commercial trials of a postbiotic brand, EpiCor have begun in India. Approved by the FSSAI, EpiCor aims to improve customers’ gut health. The Centre is also working with its customers on sugar and salt (low sodium) reduction in culinary sauces, and low saturated and no-trans-fat formulation in bakery products.