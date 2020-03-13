Agri Business

‘Cashew apple value addition to help farmers’

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

Value addition of cashew apple by self-help groups can help farmers, according R Selvamani, Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat.

Speaking at the ‘Constitution Day’ celebration at the Directorate of Cashew Research (DCR) at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday, he said the establishment of cashew farmers’ cooperative society and the enhancement of the value of cashew apple through self-help groups would help solve most of the problems of the farmers. He also gave information on the benefits extended by the government for cashew processing activities in rural areas.

