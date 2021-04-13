Castorseed output estimate lowered to 18 lakh tonnes

The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) has revised downwards the castorseed crop estimate for 2020-21 in view of a 6.3 per cent dip in the yields on unfavourable weather.

A third field survey in the castor growing regions showed that India’s overall castorseed output for the year would be 17.81 lakh tonnes (lt), down some eight per cent from an earlier estimate of 19.02 lt.

The castor picking is said to be in the final stage — between 4th and 5th picking. But, SEA survey found that a higher-than-normal temperature has forced farmers to shorten the picking activity to April, which normally continues till May. “On an average, 1-2 picking is less this year,” the report said.

Also, the unfavourable weather conditions in February and March has affected yield prospects in top producers, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

“Unfavourable weather, higher than normal temperature with warm wind after February and delayed sowing in several pockets has hit the castor yield during later stage of the crop cycle,” SEA said in its crop survey for Gujarat.

Castor acreage, too, is seen lower and estimated at 8.26 lakh ha for the year 2020-21 against 9.73 lakh ha in the previous year.