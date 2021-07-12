Centre procures record 56 lakh tonnes wheat from UP ahead of election year

Ahead of State Assembly polls early next year, the Centre has procured a record 56.41 lakh tonnes of wheat from Uttar Pradesh farmers during the current rabi marketing season, making a record payment of ₹11,141 crore to 13 lakh farmers in the State, said an official statement on Monday.

This record procurement – which is nearly 58 per cent more than last season’s 35.77 lakh tonnes – comes at a time a large number of farmers in the State are up in arms against the Centre as well as the Yogi Adityanath-led State government for passing three controversial farm laws last year. The number of farmers benefitted from wheat procurement too doubled from 6.64 lakh farmers last year.

There was significant increase in paddy procurement too in the State during the kharif marketing season 2020-21. It has procured a record 66.84 lakh tonnes of paddy from 10.22 lakh farmers, paying them a sum of ₹12,491.88 crore.

In the just-concluded rabi marketing season, a total of 433.32 lakh tonnes of wheat was procured. In comparison, the wheat procurement last year was around 290 lakh tonnes. As many 49 lakh farmers benefitted from this year’s wheat procurement, it said.