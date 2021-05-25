Centre to launch biomass mission for coal plants

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
The Ministry of Power on Tuesday said it has decided to set up a National Mission on use of biomass in coal-based thermal power plants.
The mission aims to address the issue of air pollution due to farm stubble burning, which is especially lethal in northern India during winters, and to reduce carbon footprints of thermal power generation. This would further support India’s energy transition targets and the National clean Air Programme, the Ministry said in a statement.
The mission’s primary objective is to raise the level of biomass co-firing from present 5 per cent to higher levels to ensure a larger share of carbon-neutral power generation from thermal power plants, the statement said. The mission will also take up R&D in boiler design to handle the higher amount of silica, alkalis in the biomass pellets.
The modalities of operation and structure of the mission are under finalisation, the Ministry said. It is being envisaged that the Mission would have a Steering Committee headed by Secretary (Power) comprising stakeholders including representatives from Ministry of the Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.
Additionally, the Executive Committee of the mission would be headed by Member (Thermal), Central Electricity Authority. NTPC Ltd will also play a larger role in providing logistic and infrastructure support in the proposed mission, the Ministry said.
The duration of the proposed mission would be a minimum of five years.
