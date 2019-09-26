Cereals Prices

Maize
Ganaur(Har)1200.00NC2420.0026512451-
Piriya Pattana(Kar)284.0021.8914724.001500150036.36
Thanjavur(TN)42.90495.83806.8722502250-
Baghry(Nag)39.0055045.0050006100-
Sikandraraau(UP)8.00-46.67111.001515142038.99
Pongalur(TN)3.005012.502150215049.31
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC19.0017001700-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC9.0016501650-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC87.00160016006.67
New Grain Market , Panchkula(Har)1.00NC3.0018361771-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC50.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC64.0014281428-
Budalur(TN)1.00-97.921577.5219001900-
Achalda(UP)1.00-5014.002000201040.35
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Piriya Pattana(Kar)27.00-48.08967.00210022505.00
Published on September 26, 2019
