Cereals Prices

as on : 08-10-2019 02:49:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Rura(UP)15.50-20.51568.101700170021.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC37.0020002100-4.76
Akkalkot(Mah)1.00-2.003001--
Sri Madhopur(Raj)0.8033.331122.001750169118.16
Jarar(UP)0.7016.6731.90171017004.27
Maize
Nawanshahar(Pun)3487.00-6974.001835--
Sambhal(UP)2600.0065.6113298.0019001850-
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)1131.0086002275.001835137051.65
Lakhimpur(UP)800.0010034795.0013501380-
Mehatpur(Pun)714.70-1429.401835--
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)501.007607.691029.0018351500-
Sahnewal(Pun)280.00-560.001835--
Paliakala(UP)180.001251396.0014751135-
Dankaur(UP)68.004757.14183.9025003020-
Jangipur(WB)67.00-134.001790--
Bareta(Pun)51.00-102.002580--
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00NC816.301750175024.11
Sultanpur(UP)30.00204670.0016001550-
Rura(UP)25.00-12.281796.0017701800-
Nawanshahar(Pun)20.70149.41332.7418151725-
Nawanshahar(Pun)18.00-36.002700--
Rura(UP)17.50-30461.0018701800-
Naugarh(UP)6.50-56.672125.0017601755-
Wazirganj(UP)5.00150109.0019001810-
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050159.0018501950-
Pongalur(TN)3.00-2543.002140215048.61
Pratappur(Cht)2.50-5.001700-18.88
Songadh(Guj)1.40-41.6710.3017621737-
Gogamba(Guj)1.40-6.6724.4022002150-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC67.001700160013.33
Bishramganj(Bishalgarh)(Tri)1.00-2.001600--
Bishalgarh(Tri)0.60-1.201600--
Published on October 08, 2019
