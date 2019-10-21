Cereals Prices

Barley(Jau)
Bijay Nagar(Raj)56.106133.33273.001950190011.24
Manvi(Kar)40.00601008.0011101050-23.34
Barhaj(UP)24.0060832.0018001820-
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)16.7089.7781.2019501950-
Rura(UP)15.50933.33674.101700170021.00
Bangalore(Kar)9.00NC109.003150350043.18
Fatehabad(UP)5.00-3.85325.601730167020.98
Beawar(Raj)4.5027586.9019501975-19.59
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-13.04473.901790177019.73
Kota(Raj)3.0020032.501601190020.38
Sandila(UP)2.60-3.751.4017401730-
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-66.6751.0042504250142.86
Jarar(UP)1.2071.4334.30165017109.27
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC7.0025502500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC43.0021002100NC
Maize
Shahjahanpur(UP)85000.001033.33186805.5014301525-
Gadarpur(Utr)7076.00-78.69141273.0017841826-
Sambhal(UP)3200.00-3629698.0019201900-
Sirhind(Pun)2950.00-5900.001835--
Nawanshahar(Pun)2777.0027.3923448.0018351835-
Hathur(Pun)2683.00165.649092.0018351835-
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)1588.0033.6712099.001835183551.65
Dadri(UP)1200.00208460.0026802650-
Kot ise Khan(Pun)975.00-6.438718.0018401840-
Shakot (Malsian)(Pun)967.20-1934.401835--
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)650.00-18.556595.0018351835-
Rampuraphul(Bhai Rupan)(Pun)638.00750.671566.0018351835-
Rudrapur(Utr)500.00-73.0214530.6018151900-
Tikonia(UP)467.80130.223219.6015001500-
Kannauj(UP)420.0016.6710374.001925198054.00
Bhehjoi(UP)400.00-11.112080.0020302030-
Rampura Phul(Pun)355.00106.41410.0018351835-
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)355.00105.21416.0018351835-
Rampuraphul(Dhapali)(Pun)300.00165.491050.0018351835-
Pongalur(TN)300.0014900661.002150215049.31
Piriya Pattana(Kar)268.00-48.955100.001700160041.67
Rampuraphul(Chowke)(Pun)255.00127.68848.0018351835-
Kota(Raj)247.008887652.002350220056.67
Dankaur(UP)195.2075.861870.9028502600-
Kamlaganj(UP)165.0013.793197.401860189050.00
Puwaha(UP)160.00-8.571000.0015501540-
Ajnala(Pun)153.00-306.002531--
Kota(Raj)150.005007652.001790220019.33
Achalda(UP)150.00-25700.0022502250-
Siyana(UP)147.90-26.051028.6023002400-
Hanagal(Kar)119.00230.564095.0019001650-
Bangarmau(UP)114.2052.271939.601925182567.39
Risia(UP)84.00143.481595.4017501720-
Mihipurwa(UP)72.101061122.2014751400-
Hanagal(Kar)72.0023005690.001700190025.93
Wansi(UP)62.003.331763.0017451745-
Risia(UP)54.70-32.051303.3017401740-
Bahedi(UP)52.80-46.69303.68177160-
Sandila(UP)50.00150348.5017501760-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)46.00143.39582.302100200050.00
Lakshar(Utr)40.00433.33435.5024001900-
Holenarsipura(Kar)37.005.71727.001600215033.33
Takhatpur(Cht)33.00-35.85341.7015001500-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)32.0060750.0015751575-
Budalur(TN)30.0029001898.1419001900-
Mainpuri(UP)29.0026.091859.0019801980-
Rura(UP)25.50920579.0018001770-
Bachranwa(UP)25.00NC2020.0016401640-
Sandila(UP)25.0025303.0018201750-
Wazirganj(UP)25.00108.33161.0018601830-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.00NC776.501925192525.82
Thanjavur(TN)20.34-32.21012.6722502250-
Panchpedwa(UP)20.00NC975.2015601510-
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)19.80-7.48175.3021002000-
Utraula(UP)19.0026.672714.0017201720-
Jundla(Har)18.50-37.002900--
Kadiri(Guj)18.40201.64150.0016501650-
Jayas(UP)18.00-41.942552.3018001780-
Sahiyapur(UP)17.5066.673624.2017751770-
Beawar(Raj)16.80-27.59334.802050195026.15
Rura(UP)15.50-39.221978.0017701870-
Honnali(Kar)12.00-2013379.002100213054.41
Naugarh(UP)10.50402222.0017751780-
Pratappur(Cht)10.0090027.001700170018.88
Dholka(Guj)10.00-20.001750--
Ammoor(TN)8.47389.6420.9917521606-
Ghiraur(UP)8.00NC112.0022502220-
Bangalore(Kar)6.00-64.71777.002800280060.00
Nawanshahar(Pun)6.0020204.4026502695-
Purwa(UP)6.00-12.002025--
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-16.67238.301685167036.99
Surajpur(Cht)3.0020037.0017751775-
Holenarsipura(Kar)3.00-78.5720.0013001300-
Richha(UP)2.40-78.181470.4017701600-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC283.0016001600-8.57
Kallakurichi(TN)1.80-25556.102025227340.72
Anandnagar(UP)1.805.881686.6017501740-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.10-8.33556.9013701370-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC32.0018001750-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC22.0017001700-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC46.0018501850-
Kovvur(AP)1.00NC22.0018251825-
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC9.0015751575-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC79.00160015506.67
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50183.0017501950-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC66.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC79.0014281428-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)0.9028.57268.8013701370-
Achalda(UP)0.70-6.6721.901850186029.82
Divai(UP)0.60NC65.90160016007.38
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chintamani(Kar)146.0010.61718.0023002300-8.00
Bangalore(Kar)31.0024609.003100310010.71
Piriya Pattana(Kar)25.00212.5605.002100210010.53
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)20.00150306.602049197946.36
