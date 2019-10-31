Cereals Prices

as on : 31-10-2019 01:04:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Bijay Nagar(Raj)70.702728420.601970192012.38
Rura(UP)17.50NC847.101700170021.00
Barhaj(UP)16.00-23.811002.0018201810-
Fatehabad(UP)15.0020401.001730172011.61
Manvi(Kar)5.00-88.641106.002700130086.46
Beawar(Raj)2.30-48.8991.5020001950-17.53
Nadwai(Raj)2.00-4.001900--
Allahabad(UP)1.50-4095.80182018202.25
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC11.0025002500-
Jarar(UP)0.7016.6743.50166016509.93
Maize
Kot ise Khan(Pun)6610.00122.7833814.0018401840-
Bariwala(Pun)5527.0068.7633810.0018351835-
Pilibhit(UP)5500.00-8.3389192.5018001810-
Hathur(Pun)4184.00-10.3349296.0018351835-
Lakhimpur(UP)3200.0010.3462995.0014501400-
Nawanshahar(Pun)2407.00-1.3144218.0018351835-
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)1787.0041.0428408.0018351835-
Buland Shahr(UP)1450.00-9.389449.0027512801-
Sirsa(Har)1130.00-87.8520860.0022502300-
Jahangirabad(UP)1100.00-35.2925801.0024502450-
Khurja(UP)1000.001005410.0024502500-
Haathras(UP)1000.00-23.0814470.0025502450-
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)748.00-73.0526660.0018351835-
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)659.00-41.4221525.001835183551.65
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)377.00-45.1210877.0018351835-
Tilhar(UP)319.003887.5646.0016481670-
Haliyala(Kar)307.00132.582204.002000200047.06
Dankaur(UP)278.003.353816.5028402800-
Bareilly(UP)200.00104.081313.5016601670-
Achalda(UP)200.00NC2500.0021002300-
Kamlaganj(UP)163.50-9.174204.401850190049.19
Payagpur(UP)144.401155.653755.7815001550-
Hanagal(Kar)141.0018.496226.002000190048.15
Gadaura(UP)134.0041.055514.1015001500-
Madhoganj(UP)121.0030.1110661.0016501650-
Piriya Pattana(Kar)112.00-14.55876.001700155030.77
Badami(Kar)110.00-220.002206-100.55
Gorakhpur(MP)90.00-8.161059.301488145532.27
Wazirganj(UP)90.00221.43437.0019201930-
Sandila(UP)80.0033.33628.5017501760-
Madhoganj(UP)75.00-7.412581.001880189038.24
Risia(UP)72.50-39.583298.2017301720-
Basti(UP)60.0033.331540.0018151770-
Bhehjoi(UP)60.00-853000.0020552055-
Wansi(UP)60.00-3.232007.0017451745-
Hanagal(Kar)58.00262.54243.0018501700-
Risia(UP)55.00203.871656.1017201730-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)52.00642.861144.0017371700-
Baghry(Nag)47.0011.9303.0046004800-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)40.9025.85922.302000210033.33
Honnali(Kar)39.0016013523.002080214058.78
Naugarh(UP)35.0055.562415.0018151810-
Akbarpur(UP)35.00-7.891291.8017251720-
Awagarh(UP)34.00142.861280.0023002200-
Pratappur(Cht)31.003000113.001700170018.88
Mohamadabad(UP)30.0020.971363.601870187586.63
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.291188.301830181026.21
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)29.00-58.001600--
Rura(UP)28.5090823.0017701800-
Holenarsipura(Kar)28.00-17.65959.001750215045.83
Bachranwa(UP)25.00-10.712126.0016401640-
Sandila(UP)25.0025393.0018601840-
Chorichora(UP)23.5038.24317.5017851780-
Panchpedwa(UP)22.00-37.141089.2015101525-
Mohamadabad(UP)21.20-41.76157.2022002300-
Lakshar(Utr)21.00-66.77723.9019001900-
Gauripur(ASM)20.00-20328.50970970-
Manendragarh(Cht)20.00-80260.0017751775-
Bewar(UP)20.00-40.001820--
Rudauli(UP)18.0012.510784.1017201720-
Attur(TN)15.96-31.922050--
Rura(UP)15.00-3.232117.0017701770-
Sandi(UP)15.00-401490.0016501750-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)12.00-14.29878.502020202031.17
Utraula(UP)11.50-17.862832.4017201720-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)11.00175102.0018201725-
Sandi(UP)10.00-601490.0017501750-
Bewar(UP)10.0011.11258.0018001870-
Beawar(Raj)8.90-60.09480.802200240035.38
Allahabad(UP)4.00-38.46150.301800182022.03
Khujner(MP)3.80245.4567.301610192849.07
Pachaur(MP)3.16-6.321600--
Takhatpur(Cht)2.60-92.055412.3015001500-
Gingee(TN)2.20-85.33555.7024002533-
Thirukovilur(TN)2.20-4.401979--
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC305.0016001600-4.48
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00100243.402020205053.03
Sindholi(UP)2.00-33.33127.0014501725-
Madathukulam(TN)1.68-62.6749.381650170017.86
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-6.251700.2017501760-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.202078.601520152024.08
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC42.0017501750-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC32.0017001700-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC58.0018001800-
Penugonda(AP)1.00NC8.0018101810-
Nawanshahar(Pun)1.00-96.15353.6024002450-
Thanjavur(TN)1.00NC1022.6722502250-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC76.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC89.0014281428-
Budalur(TN)1.00NC1967.3419001900-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC409.002035203545.36
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)0.70-83.3352.701520147025.10
Achalda(UP)0.70-12.526.101880188031.93
Divai(UP)0.60NC69.501600160015.11
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Holenarsipura(Kar)2.001005.0020002100-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)2.00-4.002100--
T.V.Cumbu
Thirukovilur(TN)12.00-88182.9021091929-
Kallakurichi(TN)5.00-50394.202005199037.99
Published on October 31, 2019
