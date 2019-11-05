Cereals Prices

as on : 05-11-2019 11:20:23 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Rura(UP)15.50-11.43878.101700170021.00
Mathura(UP)9.00-25158.501870188016.88
Karvi(UP)6.00100114.801710170016.33
Beawar(Raj)3.3043.4898.1017002000-16.05
Lalsot(Raj)0.60-60154.101575160021.15
Maize
Hathur(Pun)4090.00-2.2557476.0018351835-
Haathras(UP)2100.0011018670.0024502550-
Mathura(UP)2050.00-43.0631100.0018102040-
Dankaur(UP)652.10134.575120.7022902840-
Tilhar(UP)315.50-1.11277.0016481648-
Payagpur(UP)284.1096.754323.9816351500-
Sandila(UP)180.00125988.5016201750-
Mihipurwa(UP)147.00103.881416.2015501475-
Risia(UP)120.7066.483539.6017501730-
Naugarh(UP)92.50164.292600.0018151815-
Wazirganj(UP)67.00-25.56571.0018501920-
Risia(UP)50.00-9.091756.1017501720-
Kishunpur(UP)49.00-27.942086.0018001800-
Sandila(UP)28.0012449.0018601860-
Mihipurwa(UP)26.00271.4370.001600147039.13
Rudauli(UP)21.0016.6710826.1017001720-
Lakshar(Utr)20.10-4.29764.1019001900-
Rura(UP)19.5034.482185.0018201770-
Rura(UP)15.5040.91876.0018001770-
Utraula(UP)15.0030.432862.4017001720-
Billsadda(UP)14.0018077.5017601750-
Beawar(Raj)11.3026.97503.402000220023.08
Pirda(Cht)10.00-33.3335.0014001450-
Bhavarpur(Cht)9.208432.4013401400-
Lateri(MP)3.00-6.001725--
Anthiyur(TN)2.75-12.711.8020792019-
Pongalur(TN)2.00-20684.002100215045.83
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.7041.6782.001520152024.08
Lalsot(Raj)1.30-2.601975--
Kovvur(AP)1.00NC30.0018251825-
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC11.0016001575-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC78.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC91.0014281428-
Budalur(TN)1.00-10057169.3419001900-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)0.9028.5754.501520152025.10

