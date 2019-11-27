Cereals Prices

as on : 27-11-2019 12:28:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Aligarh(UP)30.00501638.00188018809.30
Barhaj(UP)25.008.71400.0018001800-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)17.002328.57522.802100199013.21
Jalgaon(Mah)15.00-30.001250--29.58
Bangalore(Kar)9.00800177.003150315043.18
Rajkot(Guj)8.50-27.97226.3030003275-7.69
Ulhasnagar(Mah)8.00-11.1192.002800270016.67
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-37.5189.0042504250142.86
Kasganj(UP)5.0025284.00180017806.51
Lalitpur(UP)5.0025545.9016801690-10.16
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)4.00-33.3320.0016001817-8.57
Gazipur(UP)2.90-63.75358.701860186016.25
Achnera(UP)2.40-7.69157.001880186022.08
Beawar(Raj)2.105108.1019502000-13.33
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC17.0025002550-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC51.0021002000NC
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.8014.29522.80196119905.71
Lalsot(Raj)0.80-46.67158.701675175028.85
Goluwala(Raj)0.70-46.1543.501921189546.53
Maize
Uthiramerur(TN)15351.000.48125068.9815651613-
Ganaur(Har)6500.00-30.8578200.0026812781-
Aligarh(UP)5000.0011.11103215.0027502700-
Madhoganj(UP)2810.0030.729521.0015501560-
Baktara(MP)2181.85-4363.702075--
Jahangirabad(UP)2000.00NC46101.0025502480-
Gadarpur(Utr)1882.005.73260541.0019911887-
Sambhal(UP)1690.00-9.63113558.0020001930-
Suratgarh(Raj)805.00133.333140.0024902470-
Kosikalan(UP)660.00-5.7123632.0024302406-
Khategaon(MP)531.00-0.0510403.1417001700-
Kadiri(Guj)475.00-44.124480.0017251750-
Shikaripura(Kar)463.00478.751779.001650170017.86
Fatehpur(UP)457.5012.963622.5018151815-
Muradabad(UP)440.0046.673436.8018151815-
Charama(Cht)320.00436.916582.601550147555.00
Harihara(Kar)311.00814.714530.0018251875-
Begusarai (Raj)310.00NC6870.00172017200.88
Piriya Pattana(Kar)281.0010.29138.001500150015.38
Mothkur(UP)280.0013.821699.0026502645-
Payagpur(UP)276.9049.038845.9815901590-
Nautnava(UP)249.00-16.5814459.1017501750-
Hanagal(Kar)236.00-39.9511216.001680160024.44
Bhehjoi(UP)200.00122.224544.0020302030-
Naugarh(UP)195.0045384.0018151815-
Mihipurwa(UP)175.0082.292864.2015751575-
Gadaura(UP)172.50-32.889038.1018001800-
Bachranwa(UP)163.006.544272.0018151815-
Kasganj(UP)160.00-5.889027.5019901980-
Bilsi(UP)148.00-14.451404.0018851880-
Narharpur(Cht)124.00254.291423.9015501475-
Hanagal(Kar)119.00213.165177.0016701500-
Harihara(Kar)115.00155.56372.001640199211.56
Khedbrahma(Guj)100.00NC1448.001827179522.86
Achalda(UP)100.00-33.332072.8014001380-
Nagpur(Mah)85.00-170.002063--
Mohamadabad(UP)83.603182099.001880187534.29
Farukhabad(UP)83.0029.69587.0015101500-
Chandausi(UP)80.00NC880.0023602400-
Risia(UP)75.107.295071.4015301520-
Madhoganj(UP)73.004.293472.001850184532.14
Jafarganj(UP)73.00217.39801.5015701560-
Honnali(Kar)70.00-21.3514401.001640166021.03
Achnera(UP)70.006.061118.0022502350-
Champaknagar(Cht)64.0023.552105.6614001450-
Kadur(Kar)64.00-128.001600--
Risia(UP)61.3097.112406.9016401690-
Honnali(Kar)59.0096.67363.0018902086-
Tilhar(UP)59.0039.812559.4016481658-
Mohamadabad(UP)57.60-8.57530.6016451640-
Haliyala(Kar)56.00-85.795060.001500160011.11
Mohamadabad(UP)55.00-53.391197.2022452230-
Farukhabad(UP)54.00-25408.0025002550-
Hirekerur(Kar)52.00-90.061200.001620170017.39
Dataganj(UP)50.00NC726.5017801780-
Kamlaganj(UP)48.20-26.641243.7019001800-
Utraula(UP)48.00-23.813689.4017501750-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)45.0080506.0015481500-
Takhatpur(Cht)43.00-8.75920.1015001500-
Udaipura(Raj)40.8011.78439.902050195041.38
Bankura Sadar(WB)40.005.26594.0018151815-
Surajpur(Cht)38.00163.89169.8017651765-
Karnailganj(UP)38.00111.11560.7016251620-
Sandi(UP)36.003501736.0016501750-
Tanda Urmur(UP)35.00-301157.0018151815-
Dindori(MP)33.07385.61313.76152515256.94
Rura(UP)32.0012.282678.0018151815-
Pratappur(Cht)31.00138.461135.8018351835-
Rudauli(UP)28.301.0711208.9018101780-
Gangoh(UP)28.005.669593.0022802280-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)28.00121969.0018151815-
Budalur(TN)27.00260057495.3019001900-
Sikandraraau(UP)22.00-26.67372.9024802575-
Gopiganj(UP)21.90-68.71921.7018151750-
Aligarh(UP)20.00-33.331250.801960192038.03
Kasganj(UP)20.00-50645.4020502040-
Haliyala(Kar)19.00-61.221980.0017001700-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)18.00501726.8015501475-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)16.0077.781194.0015001650-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)15.204.11639.7012301230-
Bilsi(UP)15.00-36.171453.001960196050.77
Partaval(UP)15.0050596.5018151815-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)14.80-29.521158.302300225053.33
Chikkamagalore(Kar)14.00-64.1188.001600170014.29
Tulsipur(UP)14.00-36.36302.0017501840-
Kamlaganj(UP)14.0011.115096.401900190040.74
Channagiri(Kar)13.00-69.05212.0018801870-
Sikandraraau(UP)12.00-20203.001450157536.15
Ghiraur(UP)12.0020274.0022002250-
Lakshar(Utr)10.50-881355.3019001900-
Sandi(UP)10.00251736.0017601750-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)9.302.2337.0012301230-
Kallakurichi(TN)9.00650772.3014741439-2.38
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)8.00-11.1135.00143017002.14
Achalda(UP)8.0014.2976.101890189032.63
Tamkuhi Road(UP)7.50-58.33708.7015501550-
Farukhabad(UP)7.00-63.164274.001950270041.30
Lalitpur(UP)6.508.33308.101810182038.17
Billsadda(UP)6.00-53.85150.5017701760-
Richha(UP)6.00-14.291582.2017601760-
Beawar(Raj)5.70-51.69657.202050215024.24
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-16.67103.7018151815-
Thandla(MP)4.00-81.8267.2018501700-
Anandnagar(UP)3.5045.831743.2018101815-
Thiruppananthal(TN)3.00NC91.0018001850-
Chandausi(UP)3.00-25135.5018151815-
Muradabad(UP)3.00-25316.101990197520.61
Sindholi(UP)3.00NC155.0013501350-
Rajkot(Guj)2.502554.502000200033.33
Dindori(MP)2.50-6.021049.4412001510-
Jalgaon(Mah)2.00NC8.0013002175NC
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC345.0016001600NC
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC78.0018501800-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC109.001600175010.34
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)14.00-501081.003250325016.07
Nanjangud(Kar)4.00-8.002040--
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)3.0036.36466.6018812133-6.93
Published on November 27, 2019
