Cereals Prices

as on : 29-11-2019 12:22:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Jangipura(UP)6.0020201.101875187516.46
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67306.00182018107.69
Jhansi(UP)3.80-5455.701670166513.99
Achnera(UP)2.00-16.67161.001880188022.08
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-14.2998.601850184511.11
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC70.601940193510.23
HybridCumbu
Bijay Nagar(Raj)16.1051.89596.702150210026.47
Manalurpet(TN)3.50118.75178.90192821206.28
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC35.0025002500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC48.0020002100NC
Beawar(Raj)1.00-73.6893.3020502050-16.33
Maize
Ganaur(Har)4000.00-38.4686200.0026812681-
Uthiramerur(TN)2720.00-82.28130508.9815851565-
Sambhal(UP)1565.00-10.57120188.0019501950-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)1350.005.6312820.0022202240-
Gadarpur(Utr)1030.00-68.2269079.0018311919-
Sultanpur(UP)750.007.1413150.0014201420-
Fatehpur(UP)665.0045.364952.5018151815-
Nawanshahar(Pun)442.0018.1862764.0018351835-
Azamgarh(UP)400.0031.151410.0018151815-
Ujhani(UP)380.00-53500.0019001900-
Charama(Cht)360.0041.187812.601500147550.00
Surajpur(Cht)335.60115.271509.8018401840-
Dankaur(UP)326.0030.9212624.5025102440-
Kasganj(UP)300.0036.3610067.5019701980-
Sandila(UP)300.00-6.256148.5016801700-
Jayas(UP)298.70174952.9016301625-
Payagpur(UP)282.00-16.3210083.9815901590-
Khategaon(MP)210.92-65.5612049.7016651600-
Bariwala(Pun)200.00-30.311874.0029502900-
Kishunpur(UP)196.00-17.995536.0018151815-
Begusarai (Raj)190.00-42.427910.00172017200.88
Sahiyapur(UP)180.00205645.2018151815-
Bachranwa(UP)158.0017.044858.0018151815-
Suratgarh(Raj)148.00-35.653896.0024802485-
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)144.00-44.8327343.001835183551.65
Nawanshahar(Pun)129.4026.861700.6431692800-
Ajnala (Sudhar)(Pun)121.004501542.0026512651-
Narharpur(Cht)120.0022.451859.9015001475-
Ajnala(Pun)108.00-48.577404.0026512545-
Naanpara(UP)101.8024.152046.2016001600-
Mihipurwa(UP)86.00-42.283334.2015751575-
Mohamadabad(UP)80.0056.561459.4022502250-
Wansi(UP)80.00-5.883187.0017451745-
Panchpedwa(UP)72.00NC1751.2014751460-
Pratappur(Cht)68.00-32563.001760176023.08
Risia(UP)63.50-13.135344.6015401530-
Tanda Urmur(UP)60.00501357.0018151815-
Kasganj(UP)60.0050845.4020502040-
Surajpur(Cht)59.2055.79288.2017651765-
Tilhar(UP)59.00NC2677.4016531648-
Utraula(UP)54.0045.953871.4017501750-
Dataganj(UP)50.0011.11916.5017801780-
Kamlaganj(UP)48.5030.031415.3017501750-
Karnailganj(UP)48.0026.32656.7016001625-
Mohamadabad(UP)46.00-6.12720.6016501650-
Achnera(UP)45.00-35.711208.0022602250-
Bankura Sadar(WB)40.00-11.11764.0018151815-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)36.10177.691825.0015001475-
Badayoun(UP)36.00-55761.002000190044.93
Mohamadabad(UP)35.10-5.142243.201890189035.00
Singroli(MP)29.0055.66396.721760175035.38
Rudauli(UP)29.001.0511324.3017801810-
Rura(UP)28.50-19.722806.0018151815-
Sikandraraau(UP)25.00-28.57492.9025152640-
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00251766.0018151815-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)24.00-42067.0018151815-
Morva Hafad(Guj)23.001.32346.7013621362-
Kallakurichi(TN)20.00150828.30155616443.05
Tamkuhi Road(UP)20.00166.67748.7015501550-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)19.3010.92713.1012301230-
Kamlaganj(UP)15.1026.895150.401850185037.04
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)15.00-30.001900--
Lakshar(Utr)14.3050.531402.9019001900-
Ujhani(UP)13.0062.51443.001980198031.13
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)11.9016.67381.2012301230-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00NC1082.502100210034.62
Sandila(UP)10.00-16.67657.0018301860-
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC123.7018151815-
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC223.001475144038.50
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.40-46.341183.502300225053.33
Naanpara(UP)4.2050144.801950195016.07
Khatra(WB)3.5025602.4017501750-
Morva Hafad(Guj)3.00-2576.501875187533.93
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050241.0020502050-
Beawar(Raj)3.00-80.26693.602050205024.24
Thiruppananthal(TN)3.00NC103.0018501800-
Anandnagar(UP)2.608.331753.2018151815-
Gadaura(UP)2.20-98.919444.5018001810-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC353.0016001600NC
Nawanshahar(Pun)1.95-3.902250--
Nakud(UP)1.808044.4023002350-
Khujner(MP)1.40-64.189.501860191542.53
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC60.0017501750-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC80.0018501850-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC113.001700160013.33
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC10.0015911591-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC11.0015911591-
Budalur(TN)1.00NC57499.3019001900-
Divai(UP)0.60NC74.301600160015.11
Nanuta(UP)0.60-2561.8023002300-
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)4.5050475.6019101881-5.49
Published on November 29, 2019
