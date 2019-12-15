Cereals Prices

as on : 15-12-2019 03:19:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Lashkar(MP)52.50-105.003150--
Kasganj(UP)2.00-50336.001880184010.59
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-7594.50195019751.04
Maize
Madhoganj(UP)2050.00-3.356561.0016101620-
Lakhimpur(UP)1600.00-27.27137395.0014801465-
Mehmoodabad(UP)1230.00-12.1426155.0015501520-
Golagokarnath(UP)500.00-3.8512702.3014601460-
Atarra(UP)450.0028.574610.0018151815-
Jahangirabad(UP)400.00-77.7861101.0025002500-
Sandila(UP)310.003.337988.5016501650-
Begusarai (Raj)280.00-26.3210050.00186018409.09
Etah(UP)270.00-705658.0025002420-
Mothkur(UP)225.00-6.253123.0025002540-
Kasganj(UP)180.00-35.7112017.5019501960-
Payagpur(UP)149.9050.9612002.3815901590-
Nautnava(UP)125.50-29.8916492.1017501750-
Wazirganj(UP)105.00-34.382021.0018501855-
Badda(UP)82.0026.152460.0016201600-
Puwaha(UP)75.00-23.473866.0016301600-
Charama(Cht)66.20-97.6413696.001450182545.00
Kasganj(UP)60.00201335.4021402080-
Surajpur(Cht)51.00-62.192011.6018401840-
Madhoganj(UP)51.00-35.444178.001850183517.09
Shikohabad(UP)50.00-66.671480.0021552020-
Aliganj(UP)42.00-51.784441.601880191023.68
Mihipurwa(UP)41.00-36.923746.2015501550-
Awagarh(UP)40.00-42.03288.0023002400-
Hiriyur(Kar)34.00-97.492856.0017262626-35.06
Lakhanpuri(Cht)31.60-96.383664.2014501825-
Payagpur(UP)30.00-18.92284.001720165010.97
Richha(UP)30.004001642.2017701760-
Singroli(MP)25.00733.33635.141760175035.38
Etah(UP)25.00-54.555822.501950195023.42
Shikohabad(UP)25.0066.67410.0015501420-
Narharpur(Cht)14.00-97.723138.3014501825-
Sirsaganj(UP)11.20-86.872591.4022002200-
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-28.571444.301870185027.21
Ghiraur(UP)9.00-18.18382.0021802200-
Sandila(UP)4.50-55712.0018501850-
Shikohabad(UP)2.00-60523.502040194526.71
Tanuku(AP)1.00NC23.0018151815-
Published on December 15, 2019
