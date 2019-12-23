Cereals Prices

as on : 23-12-2019 03:04:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Agra(UP)26.0052.941707.00188018906.82
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC1998.00189018806.78
Barhaj(UP)20.00-9.091660.00181018009.70
Samsabad(UP)16.00-33.33395.001900190011.76
Mathura(UP)9.0028.57356.501885187017.81
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5601.90176017505.71
Shamli(UP)4.0025235.4019601965-
Gazipur(UP)2.80-65390.501850185012.12
Etawah(UP)2.50-37.5425.30197019507.95
Karvi(UP)2.5013.64219.80174517356.73
Mahoba(UP)1.00-52.38290.00179017158.48
Robertsganj(UP)1.00NC20.60176517759.29
Faizabad(UP)0.60NC16.301915191012.65
HybridCumbu
Palanpur(Guj)10.0015081.0046275122-
Bagru(Raj)9.5058.3350.1025002600-16.67
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)8.3097.62316.6021502100-
Kota(Raj)7.0016.6782.002250200047.54
Vikkiravandi(TN)7.00-6.67775.102700279751.35
Bijay Nagar(Raj)6.50-15.58764.102150210019.44
Jalgaon(Mah)6.00NC236.0014501500-39.58
Manalurpet(TN)5.7067.65217.102741277275.71
Siddhpur(Guj)3.42139.1615.4943355102-4.20
Rajula(Guj)1.2071.4333.9025702738-17.89
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.60-91.0447.4049005000-
Maize
Kota(Raj)7033.0022587.1122233.002300215043.75
Aligarh(UP)3300.0017.86167615.0026002700-
Madhoganj(UP)2410.00-9.0678681.0016201600-
Mainpuri(UP)2380.006.7364178.0022002200-
Champaknagar(Cht)1509.72-12.3314932.5415001500-
Ganaur(Har)1500.00-7099200.0029712671-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)1235.0015.4229398.0021202070-
Mehmoodabad(UP)900.00-14.2937155.0015401550-
Khair(UP)800.00-27.2727355.0025102515-
Sitapur(UP)785.00-17.7150743.6015201515-
Tarapur(Guj)774.5149.7229985.0421612145-
Mathura(UP)700.00-12.530730.0024002420-
Honnali(Kar)651.00161.4519051.001800182016.13
Khategaon(MP)650.0050.4616588.6018501800-
Etah(UP)580.009.439358.0024502450-
Kicchha(Utr)526.207.4116133.6018001835-
Etawah(UP)520.00-1.8915043.0014501425-
Manmad(Mah)500.00NC12460.001900190046.15
Golagokarnath(UP)500.00-9.0916902.3014501450-
Fatehpur(UP)453.00-33.9711074.5018151815-
Kosikalan(UP)430.00-4.4432512.0023502430-
Dadri(UP)400.00-66.6715860.0025202450-
Harappana Halli(Kar)389.00104.742530.001900179646.04
Haathras(UP)380.0026.6753530.0023002350-
Honnali(Kar)366.00-1.354093.0017421710-
Atarra(UP)350.0016.677410.0018151815-
Awagarh(UP)300.009001052.0023002300-
Sandila(UP)300.00-14.2910748.5016901700-
Nanjangud(Kar)282.00206.524167.0019001850-
Sahiyapur(UP)280.007.698825.2018151815-
Harihara(Kar)275.00-12.423233.0019752055-
Gadaura(UP)274.00168.6311671.5018101810-
Mothkur(UP)260.00-2.995189.0025402540-
Channagiri(Kar)256.00848.15870.0019001860-
Cheyyar(TN)250.9129.34287.2415291524-
Piriya Pattana(Kar)241.00-40.0513744.001700170030.77
Basti(UP)220.00-18.524200.0018151815-
Haliyala(Kar)200.0055.046596.001900190021.79
Bangarmau(UP)200.0021.211295.0018151815-
Kayamganj(UP)200.00256080.0016301620-
Pilibhit(UP)200.00-50153592.5018151805-
Payagpur(UP)191.50-22.8413751.9816001590-
Raibareilly(UP)180.00-23.42908.0018151815-
Nautnava(UP)173.0040.6517993.1017501750-
Faizabad(UP)163.00-10.934386.2018151640-
Jaunpur(UP)160.00175.861043.0018251820-
Ajuha(UP)160.00-11.111190.0018151815-
Buland Shahr(UP)150.00-31.8222195.2027902750-
Kannauj(UP)150.00-31.825017.0016601635-
Wazirganj(UP)131.004.83001.0018301825-
Naugarh(UP)126.5016.597800.4018151815-
Mihipurwa(UP)122.00197.563990.2015751550-
Harihara(Kar)121.00227.03704.001800182518.03
Kallakurichi(TN)120.002001368.30169918041.07
Bareilly(UP)110.00-21.434573.5016401630-
Bhanpura(MP)100.00233.33260.0020001700-
Chinnasalem(TN)100.00177.78818.501850180014.27
Shahganj(UP)100.00-20910.0018151820-
Ujhani(UP)100.00-64.296960.0018701850-
Barhaj(UP)100.0011.111607.0018151815-
Risia(UP)92.500.54938.0016901690-
Kannauj(UP)90.00NC16964.001950194018.18
Charama(Cht)82.00-47.114426.001450145045.00
Devariya(UP)80.00-2.442521.0018151815-
Kalipur(WB)80.005.263470.0018151815-
Kandi(WB)80.00-11.112477.0018201820-
Aliganj(UP)78.90-17.815269.001920188016.36
Channagiri(Kar)76.00-31.53374.0019001900-
Haathras(UP)72.3091.782061.302150220026.40
Kudchi(Kar)71.002266.671748.00170016007.59
Khalilabad(UP)65.00-7.141945.0018101810-
Madhoganj(UP)61.0027.084584.001855186517.41
Kamlaganj(UP)59.0071.515796.601800190033.33
Akbarpur(UP)56.00-13.852475.0016301650-
Madhugiri(Kar)55.00103.7524.0018672050-
Singroli(MP)55.0079.041044.781760170010.00
Narharpur(Cht)53.00-15.873392.3014501450-
Sehjanwa(UP)50.001502132.0018151815-
Uthiramerur(TN)46.72774.9198.7821572239-
Lakhnadon(F&V)(MP)45.00350110.0019501418-
Bangarmau(UP)45.00136.842641.401950186527.87
Partaval(UP)45.00125776.5018151815-
Naanpara(UP)44.0041.942515.8014001550-
Ganjdudwara(UP)42.50-33.591609.901950195024.20
Chikkamagalore(Kar)40.0033.33438.0021803097-
Tanda Urmur(UP)40.00-202077.0018151815-
Gopiganj(UP)40.001001382.7018151815-
Safdarganj(UP)40.0033.331719.6017901785-
Nadia(WB)40.00NC1384.0018351835-
Bachranwa(UP)39.00-486332.0018151815-
Sangarapuram(TN)35.20506.9402.601910173933.57
Dataganj(UP)35.00-20.451564.5017801780-
Etah(UP)34.0030.776076.501990197025.95
Purwa(UP)34.00NC288.0018351830-
Agra(UP)34.006.251512.501980198511.24
Villupuram(TN)33.80244.9601.0015871577-
Bhehjoi(UP)32.00-64.445262.0020302010-
Rura(UP)32.0012.283229.0018151815-
Kota(Raj)31.501.61122233.002095215030.94
Budalur(TN)31.20302057751.7019001900-
Rudauli(UP)30.80-0.6511821.7018001795-
Chikkamagalore(Kar)30.00-93.421418.001850181120.92
Vikkiravandi(TN)30.00138.1465.3016101719-
Kayamganj(UP)30.00NC4592.001890188025.17
Tamkuhi Road(UP)28.0019.15918.7016501650-
Chorichora(UP)28.0040672.5018151815-
Bankura Sadar(WB)26.00-13.331294.0018151815-
Khedbrahma(Guj)25.00-501798.002075211740.68
Srirangapattana(Kar)25.0031.5888.0021001850-
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00NC160.0018551840-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)24.5010.861082.9012301230-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)24.00-46.673856.2014501450-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)24.00-60108.0015011467-
Mainpuri(UP)24.0026.32633.6019551955-
Kamlaganj(UP)23.20-37.631879.7018001800-
Holenarsipura(Kar)23.00-45.242099.001500180011.11
Nawanshahar(Pun)21.49-30.742072.0830002600-
Vishalpur(UP)21.200.952079.7016201665-
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC1630.802000200014.94
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)20.00NC2409.0018151815-
Bilsi(UP)18.50131.251481.0018301825-
Kasdol(Cht)18.00-1016352.0013001300-
Haliyala(Kar)18.00-102342.0015001700-
Gandchiroli(Mah)18.005.88218.0019051925-
Thanjavur(TN)18.0017001695.3922502250-
Farukhabad(UP)18.00-66.044021.0025202450-
Neora(Cht)17.70-73.7228.4015001525-
Kapasan(Raj)17.0013.3378.902300230048.39
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)15.5032.48615.0012301230-
Moodigere(Kar)15.005059.0017001700-
Bahedi(UP)15.00-78.261737.68177178-
Mirzapur(UP)15.00505580.0018301830-
Ujhani(UP)15.00NC1637.002000200021.21
Lakshar(Utr)15.0030.431579.9019001900-
Jasvantnagar(UP)14.701942769.4019501950-
Jasvantnagar(UP)13.40341938.0015001500-
Farukhabad(UP)12.00-57.141663.0016201600-
Pratappur(Cht)10.00-50763.001760176023.08
Kapadvanj(Guj)10.00-20.001412--
Richha(UP)9.0012534.0017801725-
Himatnagar(Guj)8.20192.8621.7015751625-
Sankeshwar(Kar)8.00-16.001800--
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)8.00NC5885.401930191528.67
Manalurpet(TN)7.20350310.2015041566-
Palanpur(Guj)7.00NC117.0021122137-
Farukhabad(UP)7.00-41.674402.001925194025.82
Ghiraur(UP)7.00-12.5472.0021502200-
Gangoh(UP)6.20-26.199702.2023102315-
Bilsi(UP)6.20-11.431509.401985196520.30
Sangarapuram(TN)6.10-35.11550.6021191715-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.50-71.881357.102330240033.14
Sandila(UP)4.5012.5747.0018601860-
Modasa(Guj)4.00-20194.101850195034.55
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-24387.70177017502.61
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)3.70146.67353.302330240041.21
Billsadda(UP)3.50-68.18258.1017801785-
Risia(UP)3.30-5.712559.301820182027.72
Himatnagar(Guj)3.00NC473.502000190019.40
Faizabad(UP)3.00NC178.301910190020.89
Sindholi(UP)3.00NC193.0014501450-
Shamli(UP)3.0025140.802110211531.88
Naanpara(UP)2.50-21.88169.80182518009.94
Bewar(UP)2.2010618.0018401850-
Kurnool(AP)2.10-74.752.101932194043.43
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC369.0016001600NC
Ajuha(UP)2.00NC49.901825180030.36
Bewar(UP)1.40-65262.6018201820-
Rajapalayam(TN)1.20-2036.2017001750-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC68.0017501750-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC40.0017001700-
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC46.0018151815-
Bagru(Raj)1.00-67.7457.002200215018.92
Devariya(UP)1.00-33.33123.0018751875-
Khujner(MP)0.60-4098.501996196023.74
Bishenpur(Man)0.60-14.2913.3031253125-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.60NC7.1030003000-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Piriya Pattana(Kar)9.00-30.77857.00210021002.44
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.0066.6716.202629253015.87
Villupuram(TN)0.60-7612.402639255539.70
T.V.Cumbu
Thiryagadurgam(TN)10.0042.86534.802637275034.54
Kallakurichi(TN)5.10121.74498.002394240318.46
Villupuram(TN)3.00-14.2919.002705189088.50
Sangarapuram(TN)1.10-31.2570.302603253947.81
Published on December 23, 2019
