Cereals Prices

as on : 27-12-2019 04:06:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)24.00501740.00181018109.04
Bangalore(Kar)23.00155.56223.003500315045.83
Bijay Nagar(Raj)19.201645.45570.002400197241.18
Rajkot(Guj)15.3080256.9029753000-15.00
Lucknow(UP)15.00-53.121218.001875188532.04
Kota(Raj)10.0090060.50206020618.19
Ulhasnagar(Mah)8.00NC108.00280028007.69
Mathura(UP)7.00-22.22370.501900188518.75
Saharanpur(UP)5.00150145.001940194512.79
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)4.5060.71101.8024001740-
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-80295.00325032508.33
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11609.90179017607.51
Ballia(UP)3.00-14.29227.001810182523.13
Mahoba(UP)2.90190295.80175017906.06
Mauranipur(UP)2.80-3070.501740174012.26
Etawah(UP)2.00-20429.30198019708.49
Karvi(UP)2.00-20223.80175017457.03
Muskara(UP)1.9018.75106.80175017006.06
Gazipur(UP)1.8020397.101860186012.73
Azamgarh(UP)1.50-6.25118.801880185511.24
Robertsganj(UP)1.202023.001810176512.07
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.00-2.005125--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC57.0021002100NC
Jhijhank(UP)0.90-107.8019501920-
Kasganj(UP)0.80-80355.601950191015.38
Konch(UP)0.70-53.3312.9018201780-
Maize
Kota(Raj)7238.0022877.78136751.002325209545.31
Mainpuri(UP)2375.00-0.2168928.0022302200-
Hardoi(UP)2300.0043.7596140.0017601770-
Gadarpur(Utr)1728.00-39.22285299.0017801658-
Sultanpur(UP)1600.00166.6723050.0020001450-
Soharatgarh(UP)1560.00519003847.00181517653.71
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)1345.008.9132088.0021002120-
Baktara(MP)1185.00-45.696733.7020502075-
Lakhimpur(UP)1100.00-8.33150195.0015101500-1.95
Bindki(UP)1050.00-28.5736980.0018151815-
Bharthna(UP)1030.00-11.2128310.0014201430-
Champaknagar(Cht)1001.64-58.8621805.1015001600-
Khair(UP)850.00-26.0931355.0025312515-
Tarapur(Guj)664.22-21.3233001.8021292122-
Mathura(UP)660.00-5.7132050.0024202400-
Harappana Halli(Kar)614.0057.843758.001915190047.19
Auraiya(UP)600.00-28.5714254.6014751465-
Etah(UP)550.00-5.1710458.0022702450-
Sitapur(UP)522.20-33.4851788.0015501520-
Kosikalan(UP)410.00-6.8234212.0023502340-
Kicchha(Utr)407.10-22.6316947.8018001800-
Gadaura(UP)403.5047.2612478.5018101810-
Dadri(UP)400.00-33.3320990.0028502750-
Manmad(Mah)380.00-2413220.001891190045.46
Praswada(MP)359.484283.93092.6218151850-
Piriya Pattana(Kar)352.003.5315128.001700180021.43
Haathras(UP)350.00-7.8954230.0024102300-
Nanjangud(Kar)347.00119.625177.0019002000-
Richha(UP)340.001033.33774.0017751770-
Etawah(UP)320.00-38.4615683.0014301450-
Sahiyapur(UP)280.00NC9385.2018151815-
Thirukovilur(TN)262.50133.332468.9014671733-
Hanagal(Kar)253.0050.67201.0015001610-
Channagiri(Kar)248.00-3.121366.0019001900-
Mothkur(UP)245.00-5.775679.0025002540-
Kasganj(UP)240.006013677.5019601950-
Hanagal(Kar)234.0064.7912888.001700180013.33
Gorakhpur(MP)232.24-12.332854.5818151558-
Honnali(Kar)211.00-78.2221411.001860185020.00
Mihipurwa(UP)202.0051.884660.201575157510.14
Kusmee(Cht)196.604.91768.0018251825-
Jaunpur(UP)196.0022.51435.0018251825-
Bangarmau(UP)195.00-2.51685.0018151815-
Nautnava(UP)189.009.2518371.1017501750-
Harihara(Kar)179.0047.931062.001875180022.95
Channagiri(Kar)174.00117.5733.001850180012.12
Kadur(Kar)168.00194.741122.0019001800-
Basti(UP)160.00-27.274520.0018151815-
Kannauj(UP)155.003.335327.0016651660-
Fatehpur(UP)152.50-62.4412191.5018151815-
Sehjanwa(UP)150.0087.52592.00181518153.71
Barhaj(UP)150.00252147.00181518153.71
Surajpur(Cht)140.00-7.593578.4018401840-
Pilibhit(UP)140.00-30153872.5017901815-
Jayas(UP)138.10152.937704.7016201620-
Honnali(Kar)138.00-18.824709.0017101730-
Pratappur(Cht)127.20-254.401835--
Shahganj(UP)120.00201150.0018151815-
Rajpura(Cht)111.804438.6018351835-
Payagpur(UP)110.10-51.3914425.18160016008.11
Wazirganj(UP)105.00-19.853211.0018301830-
Pipriya(Cht)100.001001290.0013751750-
Bareilly(UP)100.00-9.094773.5016501640-
Khalilabad(UP)100.0053.852145.0018101810-
Achalda(UP)100.00NC3452.8014601440-
Kannauj(UP)98.008.8917160.001960195018.79
Aliganj(UP)95.9021.555460.801980192020.00
Srirangapattana(Kar)95.0039.711355.0017001765-
Risia(UP)91.00-1.621120.0016901690-
Etah(UP)90.00164.716256.501980199025.32
Karnailganj(UP)89.0027.141484.7016101620-
Kalipur(WB)86.007.53642.0018151815-
Ballia(UP)80.0014.291510.0018401830-
Gopiganj(UP)80.002201592.7018151815-
Panchpedwa(UP)68.00-4.232213.2014101360-
Harihara(Kar)67.00-67.165478.0019001850-
Hardoi(UP)65.00-29.356529.001860189027.40
Akbarpur(UP)63.0012.52601.0018151630-
Charama(Cht)60.00-26.8314546.001500145050.00
Kasganj(UP)60.00-251935.4021502110-
Chinnasalem(TN)50.00-50918.501800185011.18
Kallakurichi(TN)50.00NC1568.30179515946.78
Kamlaganj(UP)49.502.065992.601900185040.74
Chikkamagalore(Kar)47.00-11.321618.001850184020.92
Lucknow(UP)43.0013.162283.001910192038.41
Tanda Urmur(UP)40.00-33.332277.0018151815-
Bangarmau(UP)40.00-11.112721.401950195027.87
Nadia(WB)40.00NC1464.0018351835-
Uthiramerur(TN)38.60-17.38175.9819972157-
Saharanpur(UP)38.00-20.832003.0025002500-
Bankura Sadar(WB)38.0018.751434.0018151815-
Chikkamagalore(Kar)36.00-37.93626.0018692801-
Auraiya(UP)35.00-50899.002000199033.33
Lakshar(Utr)32.20-26.981732.5023002200-15.90
Rudauli(UP)31.402.9511945.5017901790-
Mohamadabad(UP)31.00-31.112632.602050199044.88
Bachranwa(UP)31.00-20.516394.0018151815-
Kalavai(TN)29.45-61.64828.2714071613-
Haathras(UP)29.20-59.612119.702260215032.86
Somvarpet(Kar)29.00-53.23520.0016161478-
Rura(UP)28.503.643341.0018151815-
Chorichora(UP)28.501.79729.5018151815-
Kalna(WB)27.50NC629.5018651835-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)25.806.611233.3012501250-
Somvarpet(Kar)25.00108.33922.0018001500-
Awagarh(UP)25.0056.251738.0022002300-
Purwa(UP)25.00-26.47338.0018351835-
Mainpuri(UP)25.004.17683.6019801955-
Payagpur(UP)25.00-54.55495.001740174012.26
Jhijhank(UP)25.00-26.471745.00183018256.09
Choubepur(UP)25.00-3.85536.201940191057.72
Mohamadabad(UP)24.00-20.271846.2023252300-
Javad(MP)23.50-47.002000--
Kamlaganj(UP)23.0082.5471.2017501800-
Gandchiroli(Mah)22.0022.22262.0019041905-
Badda(UP)22.00-31.252618.0016251635-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)22.00-8.332501.0018151815-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)21.50-12.241010.7016801650-1.75
Kota(Raj)21.00-33.33136751.002050209528.13
Pratappur(Cht)20.00100803.001760176023.08
Lakhanpuri(Cht)20.00-16.673896.2015001450-
Narharpur(Cht)20.00-62.263432.3015001450-
Holenarsipura(Kar)20.00-47.372215.002050160051.85
Sikandraraau(UP)20.00NC792.9026452635-
Pulpally(Ker)15.00650283.0019501850-
Kumbakonam(TN)15.00-40346.0017801780-5.32
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)14.807.25700.0012501250-
Mohamadabad(UP)14.80-48.251071.0016701680-
Farukhabad(UP)14.001804440.001970196028.76
Kapasan(Raj)12.20-32.22139.302300230048.39
Baberu(UP)12.00-2074.0018151815-
Farukhabad(UP)12.00NC1687.0016001620-
Sakri(Cht)11.00-46.08294.8014001450-
Choubepur(UP)10.120.22316.4418301825-
Kudchi(Kar)10.00-61.541820.001800165013.92
Farukhabad(UP)10.00254057.0025502480-
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00100333.001365139028.17
Jasvantnagar(UP)10.00-602008.0015001500-
Safdarganj(UP)10.00-751739.6017901790-
Kasdol(Cht)9.00-5016370.0013001300-
Mirzapur(UP)9.00-405598.00183018304.57
Raigarh(Cht)8.50-81.11151.2015001400-
Bareilly(UP)8.507037.001900175028.81
Singroli(MP)8.46-26.751084.801760176010.00
Saharanpur(UP)6.50116.67534.302025198519.12
Dindori(MP)6.00100430.8417001650-0.06
Gorakhpur(MP)6.00-83.332838.561638165023.62
Bewar(UP)6.00172.73630.0019801840-
Ghiraur(UP)6.00-14.29484.0021502150-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.40-74.041409.502400240037.14
Beawar(Raj)5.20-35.8782.602225222530.88
Armori(Mah)5.0025113.0018901870-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.00-58.331288.502100210023.53
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-50203.7018151815-
Lakhimpur(UP)5.00251522.301860187026.53
Thiryagadurgam(TN)4.50NC268.5020441972-
Gangoh(UP)4.20-32.269710.6023252310-
Modasa(Guj)4.00NC202.101900185038.18
Chintamani(Kar)4.00-2018.001700195021.43
Mangaon(Mah)4.0010044.0018501850-
Thirukovilur(TN)4.00-80342.501919180025.26
Achalda(UP)4.00NC124.101950198036.84
Belacoba(WB)4.0033.3345.0014001400-
Moynaguri(WB)4.0014.2940.0014001400-
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)3.60-2.7360.502400233045.45
Risia(UP)3.506.062566.301820182019.74
Ballia(UP)3.00-25259.00183018306.09
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-21.05393.70180017704.35
Bewar(UP)3.00114.29268.6018201820-
Saharanpur(UP)2.50-86.11671.0018151815-
Rajkot(Guj)1.90-590.901955199030.33
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.505020.0016371625-
Kurnool(AP)1.40-33.3354.901852193237.49
Maduranthagam(TN)1.26-35.0538.0917001700-
Tanuku(AP)1.00NC27.0018151815-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC135.001650160010.00
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC50.0018151815-
Thanjavur(TN)1.00-94.441697.3922502250NC
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC30.0015911591-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC31.0015911591-
Budalur(TN)1.00NC57908.1019001900-5.00
Jaunpur(UP)0.8014.2983.10186018209.41
Thoubal(Man)0.70NC6.6031253000-
Bishenpur(Man)0.60NC14.5031253125-
Imphal(Man)0.60-14.294.7031253125-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Harappana Halli(Kar)16.00-23.81105.002225240017.04
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-551307.00310031005.08
Same/Savi
Kadur(Kar)32.00-64.002700--
T.V.Cumbu
Thiryagadurgam(TN)6.00-40546.802549263730.05
Thirukovilur(TN)5.00-50232.902700270049.01
Kallakurichi(TN)1.50-40506.00220023548.86
Published on December 27, 2019
