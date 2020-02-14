Cereals Prices

as on : 14-02-2020 11:10:40 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Ganaur(Har)250.004.1750090.0029512951-
Begusarai (Raj)180.00207810.0017001700-13.27
Nautnava(UP)124.50-37.286683.50180017902.86
Bangarmau(UP)70.00-17.651656.0018151815-
Sehjanwa(UP)45.0050465.0018751880-
Gorakhpur(MP)17.00-59.432192.4412751245NC
Bangarmau(UP)15.0025916.10192018803.78
Puranpur(UP)8.00-11.1122107.20180518303.14
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00-502002.00181518153.71
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC54.001700170013.33
Budalur(TN)1.00-88.8928301.4215001500-25.00
Published on February 14, 2020
TOPICS
cereals