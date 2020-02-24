Cereals Prices

as on : 24-02-2020 01:48:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Aligarh(UP)10.00-28.57794.0019101910-0.52
Karvi(UP)2.40-31.4399.60187018006.25
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC26.0022002200NC
Maize
Aligarh(UP)650.00-13.3396610.0025002600-24.24
Tarapur(Guj)357.12-31.3216947.54209320785.71
Begusarai (Raj)180.005.888160.0017201700-12.24
Khair(UP)155.0010.7117455.0024002400-20.00
Ganaur(Har)100.00-33.3350580.0029813021-
Bankura Sadar(WB)94.0010.591450.0018151815-
Nautnava(UP)80.002.567041.50181018003.43
Kishunpur(UP)78.00-14.293439.00181518153.71
Budalur(TN)71.4013828537.4019001900-5.00
Paliakala(UP)70.00NC1493.0015301550-4.38
Tikonia(UP)67.704.151877.8015101570-2.58
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)58.0011.54955.00181518153.71
Gorakhpur(MP)41.8013.592439.4413001320-1.89
Tanda Urmur(UP)40.00NC1288.00181518153.13
Kayamganj(UP)40.00-55.564170.0016601650-5.41
Mihipurwa(UP)26.40-14.842282.90157515755.00
Kayamganj(UP)20.00-201965.0018001940-8.16
Devgadhbaria(Guj)15.8017.04736.401520153010.14
Sehjanwa(UP)15.00-57.14565.0018801875-
Aligarh(UP)14.0016.67683.0019201990-5.88
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)7.0016.67358.501530153011.68
Bhehjoi(UP)7.0027.272771.5019001900-
Sehjanwa(UP)7.00NC2026.00181518153.71
Devgadhbaria(Guj)3.7015.6225.9019401930-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-60123.0019501950-13.33
Gangoh(UP)1.80-5.264861.7024552455-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC60.001700175013.33
Thanjavur(TN)1.00NC686.6022502250NC
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC27.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC28.00159115918.90
Uthiramerur(TN)0.78-91.8865309.7512531545-8.14
Published on February 24, 2020
TOPICS
cereals