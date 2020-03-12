Cereals Prices

as on : 12-03-2020 03:08:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Jangipura(UP)3.50-41.6762.501925193014.58
Beawar(Raj)2.50-89.873.5015752650-38.24
Gazipur(UP)2.40-56.36128.101925191014.58
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC28.00230021004.55
Maize
Begusarai (Raj)160.006.678650.0017001710-13.27
Lakhimpur(UP)100.00-88.2480050.0016201570-4.14
Payagpur(UP)44.30-41.327324.60160016007.74
Balrampur(UP)28.00-30668.5016401640-0.61
Budalur(TN)26.10251028633.9419001900-5.00
Charama(Cht)19.00171.436789.0014501450-3.33
Nautnava(UP)15.00-79.457129.50180018002.86
Soharatgarh(UP)8.0014.291862.60179517902.57
Narharpur(Cht)7.00752175.7014501450-3.33
Anandnagar(UP)7.0040238.20178517802.00
Modasa(Guj)6.5071.0588.5014501900-
Lakhimpur(UP)5.00-75799.001870185022.22
Devgadhbaria(Guj)4.2023.53780.501530152012.50
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)3.50-13.701315--
Farukhabad(UP)3.00NC2079.5024602450-
Balrampur(UP)2.50-37.531.0017501780NC
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)2.3091.67373.301510152011.03
Lakhanpuri(Cht)2.00-33.331802.5014501450-3.33
Richha(UP)1.40-26.32156.40181017853.43
Gangoh(UP)1.20-14.294864.3024552420-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC65.00180017509.09
Thanjavur(TN)1.00NC688.6022502250NC
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC34.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC35.00159115918.90
Published on March 12, 2020
