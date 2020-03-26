Cereals Prices

as on : 26-03-2020 04:44:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Harappana Halli(Kar)226.00653.331861.0017911768-11.42
Burdwan(WB)112.00-22.22536.001815181516.80
Narayanpur(Cht)106.5041.62201.7013001250-
Katwa(WB)68.00-41.88185.0018151815-
Lingasugur(Kar)64.00-51.524154.0023602350-3.67
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)47.00-56.48155.0018151815-
Navapara(Cht)30.00-30.001502--
Budalur(TN)27.00-52.6328804.3619001900-5.00
Ramanujganj(Cht)10.70-94.95222.7018351850-
Surajpur(Cht)10.20-89.82851.30184018403.66
Richha(UP)3.0011.11394.8019701920-
Pratappur(Cht)2.50-75537.60183518353.09
Gadaura(UP)2.50-91.946000.201760176010.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC71.0017001700NC
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC35.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC37.00159115918.90
Muradabad(UP)1.00NC151.00189018902.72
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Harappana Halli(Kar)20.00-83.87209.00185022001.65
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC6.0033503350-
Published on March 26, 2020
