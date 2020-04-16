Cereals Prices

Barley(Jau)
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)1375.00-1375.001385--
Rawatsar(Raj)51.70-51.701300--
Mathura(UP)35.009.38311.5018401930-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)27.5034.8277.8014251430-9.24
Barhaj(UP)27.0012.51047.00186018608.14
Bellary(Kar)21.00-34.38139.2030042995-10.17
Aligarh(UP)20.0066.67826.0018101880-7.18
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00300947.0019301965-1.03
Raath(UP)18.5027066.0015501420-
Lucknow(UP)15.00-11.76895.001920190034.27
Shamli(UP)12.0066.67163.0020352040-
Ghaziabad(UP)9.005030.5020302125-
Samsabad(UP)5.00150252.0017251650-6.76
Firozabad(UP)4.20-4.201800--2.96
Charra(UP)3.509.38519.4018001890-
Etawah(UP)3.0050230.5019001930NC
Meerut(UP)2.5066.677.5020302090-4.47
Jhijhank(UP)2.50108.339.2018901970-
Jangipura(UP)2.30-67.1471.801840190010.18
Koppal(Kar)2.00-2.002701--
Gazipur(UP)2.00-55.56152.601860190010.71
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-5072.00204020803.55
Rasda(UP)1.50-66.67119.0018401830-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-83.3327.90204020403.55
HybridCumbu
Sindhanur(Kar)306.00106.76677.00205023208.47
Manvi(Kar)152.00237.78535.0019292083-1.68
Jalgaon(Mah)55.00-67.003000-NC
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00NC668.002325228020.78
Gangavathi(Kar)17.00-17.002300--
Bellary(Kar)11.00-11.001846--
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)6.0010041.0018001450-30.77
Haveri(Kar)2.00-2.002600-44.44
Laxmeshwar(Kar)2.0010010.0017042222-3.73
Savanur(Kar)1.00-1.002890--
Nandura(Mah)1.00-1.001231--
Maize
Shikaripura(Kar)1118.00612.17280.0016001420-
Mandya(Kar)705.0089.521501.00165015506.45
Honnali(Kar)693.00144.0111229.0014601550-23.16
Harappana Halli(Kar)611.00241.343428.0016001535-20.87
Hanagal(Kar)505.0066.679218.0013581324-24.56
Haveri(Kar)490.00-1.213354.0014501750-27.50
Davangere(Kar)471.00563.38542.0013601250-
Ramanujganj(Cht)298.10-33.98891.7017701770-
Gondal(UP)245.00NC18676.80163016300.31
Hardoi(UP)240.0033.3352710.00182518254.29
Nargunda(Kar)221.0076.83632.0014001350-30.07
Lingasugur(Kar)193.00704.174384.002745255035.89
Shikaripura(Kar)174.00-47.272239.001750160025.00
H.B. Halli(Kar)167.00-167.001630--
Pithoura(Cht)160.00-160.001450--
T. Narasipura(Kar)158.00229.172615.002000220014.29
Davangere(Kar)153.00-25357.0017131900-
Kollegal(Kar)144.00-144.001650--
Hanagal(Kar)133.005.564229.00172515937.81
Sarayapali(Cht)127.60-127.601155--25.48
Jahangirabad(UP)110.00-7839257.0024702425-
Savanur(Kar)101.001022.22253.0013761650-
Pandariya(Cht)100.8012.5190.4014601430-2.01
Harihara(Kar)100.00-2.911131.0017501400NC
Payagpur(UP)96.9063.687599.6014001380-6.67
Champaknagar(Cht)85.2096525392.48145014500.69
Devbhog(Cht)82.20226.19107.4014501550-
Koppal(Kar)82.00-82.001477--
Channagiri(Kar)79.00295415.0014501450-23.68
Navapara(Cht)77.60-77.601630--
Holenarsipura(Kar)73.00-26.261352.0014001800-29.29
Jangipur(WB)67.501.5538.0018101795-
Kottur(Kar)62.00-23.462187.0014541766-
Bhatgaon(Cht)60.0050072.0014001375-7.28
Hardoi(UP)60.002627.272651.20185019108.82
H.B. Halli(Kar)58.00-7.94179.0016501600-
Balodabazar(Cht)51.8073.24132.7014101500-
Manendragarh(Cht)50.00177.78208.0018401840-
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00-92.8681300.00173015801.76
Shiggauv(Kar)49.00-49.001390--
Takhatpur(Cht)46.70-95.9218340.4013501815-22.86
Haliyala(Kar)45.00-4.264031.0013501325-25.00
Surajpur(Cht)41.00-6.182936.00184018403.66
Devbhog(Cht)40.00-40.001500-3.45
Shiggauv(Kar)38.00-38.001800--
Gondal(UP)36.501.391904.0018001710-0.83
Honnali(Kar)36.00NC1410.0019201855-1.54
Sirsaganj(UP)35.40108.24129.9020802000-15.79
Bachranwa(UP)35.00-12.53241.001850182012.80
Sambalpur(Cht)31.80-31.801450--
Madhoganj(UP)30.50103.3344013.50178018006.59
Bandhabazar(Cht)30.00-30.001500--
Manalurpet(TN)27.80146.0242.7013961425-23.80
Lucknow(UP)27.003.851158.0019101950-4.02
Sambalpur(Cht)25.50-25.501400--
Haliyala(Kar)25.00-58.331305.0017001700NC
Partaval(UP)25.00400392.50178518102.00
Utraula(UP)25.00-16.67307.0016351630-
Choubepur(UP)24.20130.48593.35190019003.83
Sakaleshpura(Kar)21.00-21.001842--
Katghora(Cht)20.00-20.001650--
Pathalgaon(Cht)20.00-73.33234.0018201816-
Pathalgaon(Cht)20.00-29.33157.5018001900-
Arakalgud(Kar)20.0015028.0018201200-
Gadaura(UP)18.00506071.70177017704.12
Sitapur(UP)16.00-89.4727791.901680146013.51
Nagari(Cht)15.00-95.592023.0014001405-1.75
Lormi(Cht)15.0065017.0015001500-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.002001400.00194520001.57
Arang(Cht)14.20-43.2219.8014001401-9.09
Bellary(Kar)14.00-48.1578.2015631723-23.64
Dongargaon(Cht)13.50125015.5016801400-
Akaltara(Cht)12.00-82.1679.2514701425-
Salon(UP)12.00NC365.0016251925-7.14
Richha(UP)11.70290406.5018901970-
Basti(UP)11.5064.294215.50175017609.38
Choubepur(UP)11.201144.44892.99188019007.43
Hosanagar(Kar)11.00-11.001815-21.00
Madhoganj(UP)11.0015.792069.0018701900-4.10
Kaveripakkam(TN)10.50-14.381760--
Chikkamagalore(Kar)10.00-50462.00184025205.14
K.R.Nagar(Kar)10.00-10.001600--
Nandura(Mah)10.00-10.001280--
Madhugiri(Kar)9.00-9.001700--
Mundaragi(Kar)8.00-27.271181.0014811153-25.05
Khalilabad(UP)8.00-601468.00182518158.96
Ghaziabad(UP)7.007524.0021002180-
Lalganj(UP)7.00-53.332140.4016301640-6.86
Kheragarh(Cht)6.00-77.4460.0014001400-
Sarangarh(Cht)6.00-6.001350--
Pratapgarh(UP)6.0020285.0016601650-5.14
Soharatgarh(UP)5.5022.221904.60175017707.69
Kasdol(Cht)5.00-82.143798.0013001300NC
Pratappur(Cht)5.00-91.58602.00183518353.09
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)5.0066.6737.0011511785-34.23
Pratapgarh(UP)5.0011.1160.5019201935-
Sahiyapur(UP)5.00-66.674599.00175017609.38
Boraee(Cht)3.60-85.5462.5015001300-16.67
Dataganj(UP)3.00-57.14929.5017801780-1.66
Bahraich(UP)2.50NC617.10181517905.22
Ajuha(UP)2.201037.001962196515.41
Utraula(UP)2.20-31.2516.4018001700-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-66.67506.20205020503.27
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00-75171.0014851580-
Meerut(UP)2.00-2.002025--
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-20245.50207020904.28
Balrampur(UP)2.0010043.00176017403.53
Sangarapuram(TN)1.80-90.06521.8015201254-28.64
Nawabganj(UP)1.50NC126.001800171016.13
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC21.00181518153.71
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)1.00-8015.0011001500-
Thanjavur(TN)1.00NC693.6022502250NC
Muradabad(UP)1.0042.86152.70189019103.28
Shamli(UP)1.00-76.19104.20203020503.57
Tulsipur(UP)0.70-94.17205.7016401630-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Harappana Halli(Kar)312.00231.91615.002200228020.88
Davangere(Kar)55.00-55.002242--
Kottur(Kar)26.00120054.0023121828-
Piriya Pattana(Kar)22.00214.29399.002300210015.00
Arakalgud(Kar)10.00-10.002700--
Mandya(Kar)3.00-3.003150--
Shimoga(Kar)1.00-755.0032002900-
