Cereals Prices

as on : 19-05-2020 11:27:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)29.007.411372.00185018505.11
Shamli(UP)28.0027.27392.0017751790-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC39.0022002200NC
Dehgam(Guj)0.80-0.803432--
Vyra(Guj)0.60-0.602712--
Maize
Hanagal(Kar)407.00-59.2617365.0012341255-41.24
Jahangirabad(UP)357.00-9.6242695.0024502450-
H.B. Halli(Kar)155.00-7.193314.0015801650-
Budalur(TN)81.0021.5129099.9819001900NC
Hanagal(Kar)38.00-76.835835.0017641695-23.30
Kalipur(WB)36.00501747.00181518153.71
Sirsaganj(UP)30.00-78.71503.6021302200-23.24
Vyra(Guj)21.91-48.69408.2415301585-
Sivagangai(TN)20.00233.3372.0020002000-
Lalganj(UP)18.00-35.712326.9017151715-2.00
K.R.Nagar(Kar)16.00-16.001850--
Naugarh(UP)6.50-18.753785.201730172011.61
Melaghar(Tri)5.00-5.001625-4.03
Soharatgarh(UP)4.5012.51971.60174017359.43
Shamli(UP)2.50-3.85121.9018451860-5.87
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100139.0019501950-4.88
Anthiyur(TN)1.70-39.2941.1213971524-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC80.001850190015.63
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC13.0014901490-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC36.00149014904.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC36.00149014904.34
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Tumkur(Kar)8.00-33.33156.00240020004.35
Published on May 19, 2020
