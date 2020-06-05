Cereals Prices

as on : 05-06-2020 12:52:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Charra(UP)25.0025748.4015501550-6.06
Jalaun(UP)7.5078.5728.0015701570-0.06
Mahoba(UP)7.5011.94207.80171016903.64
Atrauli(UP)7.00NC60.0015401520-11.49
Firozabad(UP)4.602.22176.1015801600-9.46
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-5146.501750174511.46
Orai(UP)3.50-12.514.0015201525-20.63
Bellary(Kar)3.00-50452.7029082747-13.04
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.005063.9017351740-7.71
HybridCumbu
Manvi(Kar)48.0084.62861.0014522100-25.99
Sindhanur(Kar)28.00-76.47874.0018182130-3.81
Udaipura(Raj)22.50-39.0259.4014001400-
Bellary(Kar)4.00-77.7862.0016732042-8.13
Savarkundla(Guj)2.50-37.56.5061252700184.88
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC8.002200275022.22
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC29.002400230026.32
Dehgam(Guj)0.60-0.603437--
Maize
Mandya(Kar)971.00283.797992.0016701650-
Honnali(Kar)395.0012.5417350.0013101310-33.16
Channagiri(Kar)337.00-21.263954.00182018501.11
Hanagal(Kar)334.00-8.9921650.0012411228-37.95
Sorabha(Kar)276.002681208.0017251750-
Nargunda(Kar)270.00-7.228319.0013001250-35.06
H.B. Halli(Kar)222.0045.14053.0014301540-
Bangarpet(Kar)218.00190.672794.0019502000-
Hanagal(Kar)212.00381.826664.00171618340.94
Dahod(Guj)174.40-46.456329.602700230035.00
Dahod(Guj)151.80374.381754.4013901390-7.33
Madhoganj(UP)105.00-27.595866.0018201825-11.22
Harihara(Kar)101.00-39.163133.00182518252.82
Honnali(Kar)95.00-64.42767.0018801880-
Tarapur(Guj)84.49-2.3517894.3416801599-15.83
Haliyala(Kar)81.004402202.00170017003.03
Sorabha(Kar)74.00-61.662136.0012201250-
Hospet(Kar)66.00-93.662115.0020671653-
H.B. Halli(Kar)65.00-48.82541.0015001500-
Charama(Cht)62.0019.238886.00150014757.14
Madhoganj(UP)60.00-5045366.00172017356.17
Khair(UP)50.0042.8618115.0024002400-26.15
Rayadurg(AP)42.50-42.501600--
Harihara(Kar)41.00-88.771723.0013001420-34.74
Rona(Kar)41.002.5345.0012501190-
Bankura Sadar(WB)38.008.571706.0018151815-
Kalipur(WB)38.0072.731847.00181518153.71
Lakhimpur(UP)35.007581905.00170017201.19
Channagiri(Kar)31.00241115.0013501300-28.95
Basti(UP)30.00504526.50175017509.38
Holenarsipura(Kar)28.00-31.711667.0013001450-34.34
Haliyala(Kar)25.008.74789.0012001300-33.33
Kottur(Kar)25.00-59.682551.0013531346-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)22.00-76.842782.00160017504.58
Tarikere(Kar)21.00-4077.0016001709-
Narharpur(Cht)20.00-16.672573.70150014757.14
Bachranwa(UP)20.00NC3696.001890188015.24
Sahiyapur(UP)19.0026.674747.00175017506.71
T. Narasipura(Kar)17.00-663144.00180018502.86
Sakaleshpura(Kar)15.0020054.0016911500-
Kallakurichi(TN)15.00251539.8013991427-37.26
Salon(UP)15.00NC514.0016251650-7.67
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-251053.001830182018.06
Narayanpur(Cht)13.80-54.9430.4012501350-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)13.0062.52018.50150014757.14
Bhadravathi(Kar)12.00-96.321054.0017001768-12.28
Gadaura(UP)12.002006193.70170017001.19
Pipriya(Cht)10.00-80984.0014551651-16.86
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)10.00-16.671064.00181518153.71
Naugarh(UP)7.50NC3827.501770176012.74
Jafarganj(UP)7.00-50624.001650165025.95
Richha(UP)6.00-57.14217.80178017851.14
Bellary(Kar)4.00-53.49228.2013941347-31.90
Lalitpur(UP)4.0014.29165.401860186011.38
Soharatgarh(UP)4.00-11.111990.60177517659.57
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.5075551.7018451850-16.14
Udaipura(Raj)3.20-54.29356.50190019005.56
Sehjanwa(UP)2.00-202102.501730172028.15
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC630.1016001600-8.57
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC10.0018002150-12.20
Dhansura(Guj)1.00NC9.0013001320-31.58
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC12.5015751650-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC86.001800190012.50
Tumkur(Kar)1.00-88.8958.0020002100-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC141.0019502250NC
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC19.0014901490-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC42.00149014904.34
Risia(UP)0.70NC890.101815181513.44
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)11.0037.5197.0020002000-28.57
Arakalgud(Kar)8.00-46.6776.0025502600-
Kottur(Kar)2.00NC119.0023382127-
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)1.00-33.33264.802341306912.06
Published on June 05, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
