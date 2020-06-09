Cereals Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Suratgarh(Raj)73.70-20.071980.6012581245-23.76
Goluwala(Raj)59.9040.94752.2013151293-19.87
Agra(UP)36.0033.33823.0016601650-10.27
Charra(UP)35.0016.67813.4015501560-6.06
Lucknow(UP)33.00-29.791604.001860185030.07
Bagru(Raj)32.30-52.92233.1014001400-22.22
Aligarh(UP)30.00501256.0015801600-4.82
Raath(UP)24.50-40.24131.5015301525-
Shamli(UP)24.0014.29477.5017101730-
Barhaj(UP)24.00-7.691544.00186018604.79
Bijay Nagar(Raj)20.003.63521.8013301335-25.70
Mathura(UP)18.00-10641.5017301720-
Achnera(UP)17.006.25192.7016701670-10.22
Mathania(Raj)15.00-15.001700--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-251222.0017751760-3.01
Atrauli(UP)8.006.6775.5015501540-10.92
Lalitpur(UP)6.508.33159.001745175011.15
Bellary(Kar)5.00-31.51465.0028442967-14.95
Nimbahera(Raj)4.307.5112.3013901390-
Ballia(UP)4.00NC117.001860185022.37
Kasganj(UP)4.00NC182.80163016101.24
Azamgarh(UP)3.5040362.1017801780-0.28
Gazipur(UP)3.00-40184.201830185014.38
Allahabad(UP)2.50-37.562.7018501850NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC68.9017001725-9.57
Saharanpur(UP)2.5025130.0016901730-10.11
Maur(UP)2.20-47.6210.70179017801.42
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-81.82273.0030003000-11.76
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00-6049.00152515251.67
Shikohabad(UP)2.0010064.0016451655-4.64
Samsabad(UP)2.00-60254.0016001725-3.03
Rasda(UP)2.00-20138.4018301820-
Muskara(UP)1.80-76145.40152515250.33
Mauranipur(UP)1.00-5037.801745174516.33
Partaval(UP)1.00NC6.5018001760-
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC34.2017801800-
Siddhpur(Guj)0.9336.762.5418821750-0.79
HybridCumbu
Udaipura(Raj)102.506733.33163.4014001400-
Sindhanur(Kar)67.00-8.221014.00190019000.53
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.0066.67773.00213021609.23
Mansa(Guj)12.16-12.163625--
Thara(Guj)11.601557.1412.304252397536.06
Dahod(Guj)10.80-10.801900-NC
Vikkiravandi(TN)10.00-33.33100.003200210075.63
Bellary(Kar)5.00-54.5516.0018801846-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.50316.67436.0014501650-44.23
Siddhpur(Guj)1.2361.846.9344654200-4.49
Dehgam(Guj)1.0066.671.6035803437-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC31.002300240021.05
Sindkhed Raja(Mah)1.00-1.002000--
Maize
Bangarpet(Kar)463.00153.013440.0020001950-
Hanagal(Kar)342.0072.7322190.0012441194-37.80
Jahangirabad(UP)325.008.3344314.0024002400-
Nargunda(Kar)314.0016.38633.0012751300-36.31
Gingee(TN)300.00-16.671597.5018232091-8.85
Gondal(UP)245.00-222638.80163016300.31
Dahod(Guj)195.2011.936524.802500270025.00
Aligarh(UP)180.005.8898070.0027502750-21.43
Hardoi(UP)180.00-1054840.001800176010.43
Sorabha(Kar)168.00-18.452510.0012001300-
Kasganj(UP)165.0046.547826.5012501240-
Lormi(Cht)159.80393.21247.8013501360-
Balodabazar(Cht)153.60170.91503.6014501455-
Shiggauv(Kar)138.00-5.481332.9015801570-
Kandi(WB)120.00502314.00185018502.78
Nanjangud(Kar)108.0089.473894.00185018501.37
Hanagal(Kar)101.0010.996856.00173517352.06
Jahangirabad(UP)100.0023.46287.5012251225-37.18
Hardoi(UP)100.00-28.573843.6018301810-6.15
Charama(Cht)97.0049.239048.00145015003.57
Madhoganj(UP)95.00-6.866063.0018151820-11.46
Champaknagar(Cht)88.60-70.9527386.3313801380-1.08
Bilha(Cht)85.50-85.501495--
T. Narasipura(Kar)82.00382.353226.00180018002.86
Madhoganj(UP)80.0023.0845511.00175017508.02
Rampurhat(WB)77.0013.24290.001830182030.71
Haliyala(Kar)76.004.112351.001900170015.15
Shiggauv(Kar)76.00-49.671765.0013351335-
Sainthia(WB)73.00-201.001820-36.84
Atarra(UP)70.00-17.655117.0015601560-10.86
Jangipur(WB)67.50NC741.0018001805-
Sitapur(UP)64.0045.4528119.001680168013.90
Kadur(Kar)60.00185.71794.0014301400-
Basti(UP)60.001004586.50175017509.38
Harappana Halli(Kar)59.0011.324806.0014041400-36.18
Takhatpur(Cht)57.506.6818903.6014001500-20.00
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)56.00-2021885.0021102100-
Sorabha(Kar)55.00205.561281.0017001500-
Bilsi(UP)55.00124.49413.2012001200-38.46
Manendragarh(Cht)52.00-13.33112.0015001500-
Kasdol(Cht)50.009004075.0013001300NC
Mainpuri(UP)50.00-28.5746834.0022902285-
Achnera(UP)40.00NC2732.0020502060-
Charra(UP)40.00-11.11745.6012501270-37.50
Khair(UP)40.005.2618193.0023502350-27.69
Lucknow(UP)40.00-18.371811.0018301830-8.04
Jaijaipur(Cht)36.00-75.34276.0013001350-26.14
Haliyala(Kar)36.00-12.24866.0013001300-27.78
Bankura Sadar(WB)34.00-2.861775.0018151815-
Sirsaganj(UP)32.60443.331329.7012001150-41.18
Sakri(Cht)32.200.63618.20142514501.79
Narharpur(Cht)32.0068.422624.70145015003.57
Gondal(UP)31.50-4.552657.00182018001.11
Udupi(Kar)31.00181.8242.00190018504.97
Sambalpur(Cht)30.70-41.63108.8013501150-
Lohardaga(Jha)30.00NC60.0017501750-
Sangarapuram(TN)30.00185.71637.0013201460-42.33
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.2981935.00172017002.38
Korar(Cht)26.00-26.001350--
Ramanujganj(Cht)25.00NC1556.6017101710-
Cheyyar(TN)24.12-15.843163.8814401440-5.26
Dahod(Guj)22.00-85.511776.4013801390-8.00
Jayas(UP)21.00-5.413465.90175017501.45
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-33.331660.0016001590-24.71
Lakhimpur(UP)20.0033.331073.001820183013.04
Partaval(UP)20.00-4.76583.50178017801.71
Chorichora(UP)20.0033.331030.5017001725-2.86
Utraula(UP)19.005.56470.5016501685-
Ganjdudwara(UP)19.005.56893.6013251300-30.26
Vikkiravandi(TN)18.8066.37320.30160015129.07
Vellore(TN)18.75-3.75209.7813501400-15.63
Katghora(Cht)18.1011.0490.4016501650-
Lalganj(UP)18.00202471.9017501750NC
Mundaragi(Kar)17.0041.671402.0012991343-34.26
Piriya Pattana(Kar)17.0016009852.0011001686NC
Holenarsipura(Kar)16.00601693.0012501400-36.87
Kollegal(Kar)16.00-42.8644.0016501820-
Salon(UP)16.006.67545.0016251625-7.67
Narayanpur(Cht)15.109.42445.5012501250-
Bangalore(Kar)15.00-84.541035.0016501650-36.54
Madikeri(Kar)15.00-15.001850--
Faizabad(UP)15.00253506.50170017003.03
Sahiyapur(UP)15.00-254782.00175017506.71
Rayadurg(AP)14.1021.5568.2016001600-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)14.0016.672044.50145015003.57
Shivrinarayanpur(Cht)14.00-63.16398.3814501450-
Rona(Kar)14.00-65.85359.0012601250-
Richha(UP)13.00116.67230.80177017800.57
Choubepur(UP)12.50-36.87787.5516401700-10.38
Udaipura(Raj)12.20-35.79387.70190019005.56
Arang(Cht)12.00-23.08579.90135114303.92
Khalilabad(UP)12.0071.431582.001830182512.96
Tulsipur(UP)12.00-20254.2016301640-
Raibareilly(UP)11.00102441.50178017705.95
Naanpara(UP)11.0037.5128.3017001700NC
Chikkamagalore(Kar)10.00NC562.003100190077.14
Ulundurpettai(TN)10.0066.67130.9014331539-31.57
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)10.00-16.671086.00181518153.71
Kottur(Kar)9.00-642560.0013801353-
Bellary(Kar)8.00-10.11245.1013581392-33.66
Naugarh(UP)8.00NC3843.50175017406.38
Saharanpur(UP)8.00220276.0018201840-17.27
Ulundurpettai(TN)7.50-66.67250.4515201476-13.59
Devariya(UP)7.50-6.25803.001750175013.27
Sehore(MP)7.40-7.401126--
Naanpara(UP)7.00751346.80165016506.45
Lohardaga(Jha)6.00-2514.0018001800-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)6.0050260.0011001100-36.23
Pratapgarh(UP)6.0020327.5016401650-6.29
Gadaura(UP)6.001006202.70170017001.19
Soharatgarh(UP)6.00-7.692003.10176517608.95
Anthiyur(TN)5.00170.2747.9714631439-
Allahabad(UP)5.0042.86115.0018251820-3.95
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.00-16.67562.7018201835-17.27
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00252111.501710172526.67
Tiruvennainallur(TN)4.50-2510.5013601369-7.17
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-10174.901860186011.38
Pratapgarh(UP)4.006080.0019001910-
Shikohabad(UP)4.0060126.0013251300-32.05
Manalurpet(TN)3.10-31.1169.1013591403-25.82
Faizabad(UP)3.00-80108.30189018803.28
Safdarganj(UP)3.0050635.1016001600-8.57
Balrampur(UP)2.80-12.579.00180018005.88
Kallakurichi(TN)2.60-93.51582.4014241354-36.14
Shamli(UP)2.5013.64130.9018401840-6.12
Utraula(UP)2.504.1714.8018001810-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)2.30-28.1243.702050202039.46
Maduranthagam(TN)2.0720018.14175017509.38
Ajuha(UP)2.00-2071.00192019204.92
Chinnasalem(TN)1.50-80313.9012501470-43.69
Bahraich(UP)1.50-31.82647.50182018206.12
Kasargod(Ker)1.40-1.401850-NC
Manalurpet(TN)1.10-75.5669.1016121403-12.01
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC88.00170018006.25
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC44.00149014904.34
Choubepur(UP)0.90-94.38978.44187019006.86
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.80-52.94796.3012701280-14.19
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.8014.29689.2021901950-0.45
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)34.0036920.0030003000-4.76
Chintamani(Kar)28.00-79.261123.0023002000NC
Piriya Pattana(Kar)20.00150507.0022502400NC
Arasikere(Kar)15.0036.36212.0020002000-28.57
Kottur(Kar)1.00-50120.0023592338-
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.00-505.002710261912.45
T.V.Cumbu
Sangarapuram(TN)1.2071.4336.1015632121-
Kallakurichi(TN)0.90-82270.703021235944.61
Ulundurpettai(TN)0.80-73.33568.4018593450-11.77
Published on June 09, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.