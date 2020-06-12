Cereals Prices

as on : 12-06-2020 03:25:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Suratgarh(Raj)57.30-38.392179.7012451250-24.55
Sindhanur(Kar)43.00186.671950.0017001802-8.11
Bangalore(Kar)42.00-4.55210.0022502750-11.76
Manvi(Kar)42.00-51.721986.001854189816.60
Agra(UP)40.0014.29898.0016501665-10.81
Goluwala(Raj)36.80-5.64844.6012701290-22.61
Aligarh(UP)35.00401316.0015601600-6.02
Bellary(Kar)28.40610497.4029922738-10.53
Barhaj(UP)28.00121624.00186018604.79
Lalsot(Raj)26.10-10.62117.6012901300-22.99
Charra(UP)25.00-16.67868.4015601560-5.45
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00NC290.0021002340-2.78
Rajkot(Guj)22.00-31.25212.30320529009.57
Shamli(UP)22.00-8.33499.5016651710-
Lucknow(UP)21.00-93.641985.001800180025.87
Udaipura(Raj)20.8011.83185.8014001790-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-201267.0017801750-2.73
Achnera(UP)17.00-5.56227.7016701670-10.22
Muskara(UP)13.50-23.3200.30152515250.33
Rajula(Guj)12.00-57.368.702778258812.24
Mahoba(UP)10.00-9.09247.90166016500.61
Atrauli(UP)8.00-2093.5015401520-11.49
Azamgarh(UP)5.00NC372.1017801780-0.28
Ballia(UP)5.0042.86125.501850185021.71
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67198.80164016301.86
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-25169.501750174011.46
Meerut(UP)4.50-2531.5016751680-21.18
Gorakhpur(UP)4.50-25209.9017701760-
Etawah(UP)4.0033.33266.00172517251.47
Kopaganj(UP)4.0011.1165.20178017750.85
Karvi(UP)4.00-20188.80163016152.52
Orai(UP)3.00NC24.5015251525-20.37
Jangipura(UP)3.00NC101.501820182013.75
Bellary(Kar)2.80-69.57181.9019011743-
Siddhpur(Guj)2.66209.36.6641904012-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-37.575.4016751685-10.90
Gazipur(UP)2.50-37.5194.201820182013.75
Saharanpur(UP)2.5066.67134.0016701685-11.17
Rasda(UP)2.5066.67144.9018101825-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.0033.3352.50152515251.67
Jalaun(UP)2.00-13.0432.30165015505.03
Shikohabad(UP)2.00NC66.0016001645-7.25
Mauranipur(UP)2.0010039.801720174514.67
Beawar(Raj)1.50-85129.302900242516.00
Jhijhank(UP)1.50-2537.7017401750-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC45.00230023009.52
Bagru(Raj)1.00-96.9234.103250140080.56
Partaval(UP)1.00NC7.5017901800-
Faizabad(UP)0.7016.676.60190019553.26
Jarar(UP)0.60-45.4522.8015401810-6.67
Maize
Holalkere(Kar)2460.00794.556039.0013721350-24.70
Mandya(Kar)920.00-4.079871.0017001650-
Khategaon(MP)491.0847.1310382.7111501110-
Ujhani(UP)429.6051.81204.3012101200-36.32
Gondal(UP)248.500.423134.80163016300.31
Hanagal(Kar)210.00-15.3222806.0012001200-40.00
K.R.Nagar(Kar)191.0020.893131.001750185014.38
Kasganj(UP)180.00-288596.5012001210-
Harihara(Kar)163.0061.393296.00180018251.41
Kandi(WB)150.00252464.00187018503.89
Bandhabazar(Cht)139.20364169.2013501500-
Amadula(Cht)127.0499.12342.8415201500-
Sorabha(Kar)121.00-43.462845.0013001300-
Hardoi(UP)120.00NC4083.6018201800-6.67
Harappana Halli(Kar)118.0057.334999.0015151400-31.14
T. Narasipura(Kar)101.00106.123376.002400210037.14
Manendragarh(Cht)100.0092.31212.0015001500-
Hardoi(UP)100.00-47.3755130.00176017107.98
Champaknagar(Cht)98.80-16.5327725.30140013800.36
Belargaon(Cht)97.60290.4600.3013501400-3.57
Balodabazar(Cht)95.6027.811674.0014501465-
Hanagal(Kar)95.00-46.027221.0016301700-4.12
Durg(Cht)90.00-90.001220--
Haliyala(Kar)87.00210.712466.001900178015.15
Bilsi(UP)80.009.59566.2012201200-37.44
Durg(Cht)72.40129.84440.9013251390-
Etah(UP)60.0071.43223.0012201200-
Mothkur(UP)55.00-67.654582.0024502400-21.73
Nanjangud(Kar)51.00-52.783945.00200018509.59
Nagari(Cht)50.00-28.573426.2014001400-1.75
Siliguri(WB)48.006.67617.0021002100-
Charama(Cht)45.00-649218.00150014757.14
Khair(UP)45.00-45.001250--
Mohamadabad(UP)43.00-43.051502.4022752260-
Bankura Sadar(WB)42.0031.251849.0018151815-
Bandhabazar(Cht)40.00-40.001500--
Achnera(UP)40.00NC2812.0020802100-
Khair(UP)38.00-518231.0023502350-27.69
Lucknow(UP)36.00-281897.0018001850-9.55
Lohardaga(Jha)35.00-12.5170.0017551755-
Basti(UP)34.0025.934672.50175017509.38
Sorabha(Kar)33.00-42.111371.0015501600-
Kalipur(WB)32.00-15.791961.00181518153.71
Gondal(UP)31.50-102723.50182018201.11
Mohamadabad(UP)31.0026.531484.2013501350-23.51
Cheyyar(TN)30.1540.693215.4614751440-2.96
Madathukulam(TN)30.0612.84120.4817101725-14.50
Gharghoda(Cht)30.00-42.3198.4014001400-
Sanad(Guj)30.00-9.09894.0017511750-2.45
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-14.291725.0016001625-24.71
Lakhimpur(UP)30.005082020.00170017201.19
Farukhabad(UP)28.00833.331142.5012501940-30.94
Sultanpur(UP)25.0015012405.00165016703.13
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00NC390.0017201700-
Pathalgaon(Cht)24.60-5.75268.9018001800-
Boraee(Cht)24.001401258.9014501400-3.33
Kottur(Kar)24.00502600.0013781352-
Harihara(Kar)22.00-46.341745.0014101300-29.22
Chandrapur(Cht)20.0090056.2815201350-
Narharpur(Cht)20.00-39.392677.70150014757.14
Belarbahara(Cht)20.00NC231.2014001450-
Gattasilli(Cht)20.0053.85403.8014001400-9.68
Kudchi(Kar)20.00NC1166.0012001300-33.33
Chorichora(UP)19.50-2.51050.0017001700-2.86
Srirangapattana(Kar)19.00171.432689.00165018506.45
Arakalgud(Kar)19.00-72.86290.0010001100-
Utraula(UP)19.005.56507.5016301650-
Naanpara(UP)18.4058.62173.50175017002.94
Ganjdudwara(UP)17.70-5.85930.1013001350-31.58
Jayas(UP)17.60-123503.50175017501.45
Choubepur(UP)17.5025819.0516751675-8.47
Haliyala(Kar)17.00-664933.0013001300-27.78
Charra(UP)17.00-43.33792.6012601260-37.00
Narayanpur(Cht)15.5017.4264.7010501050-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)15.00-252079.50150014757.14
Lalganj(UP)15.0066.672516.9017501750NC
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-251120.001830182013.66
Sahiyapur(UP)14.00404818.00175017506.71
Richha(UP)14.00-17.65552.5018701865-
Faizabad(UP)12.50-21.883535.00170017003.03
K.R.Nagar(Kar)12.00-12.001100--
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)12.00501106.00181518153.71
Choubepur(UP)11.50-20.691004.44190018808.57
Sirsaganj(UP)11.00-48.841362.2012101200-40.69
Manalurpet(TN)10.70723.0883.9013841333-24.45
Salon(UP)10.00-37.5571.0016501650-6.25
Bhiloda(Guj)8.2070.8313.0014502125-
Tulsipur(UP)8.00-11.11271.2016501640-
Jafarganj(UP)8.0014.29632.001700165029.77
Devariya(UP)7.50-6.25818.501750175013.27
Vellore(TN)7.33-60.91217.1114011350-12.44
Bangalore(Kar)6.00-501053.0016501650-36.54
Kallakurichi(TN)6.00-601603.4014261455-36.05
Haathras(UP)6.00-90.81890.9013501270-38.64
Lohardaga(Jha)5.002527.0018001800-
Maduranthagam(TN)4.89149.4924.991765176010.31
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-10184.401840185010.18
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.5050570.2018151815-17.50
Udaipura(Raj)4.20-70.21406.00190019005.56
Naanpara(UP)4.20-251361.40164016305.81
Faizabad(UP)4.0014.29115.80190019003.83
Saharanpur(UP)4.00-33.33286.0018201810-17.27
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00-202115.501710171026.67
Safdarganj(UP)4.0033.33645.1016001600-8.57
Muradabad(UP)3.00NC181.5018251820-1.35
Manalurpet(TN)2.80115.3883.9014121333-22.93
Utraula(UP)2.801220.1018201800-
Bellary(Kar)2.60-84.71264.7013971357-31.75
Balrampur(UP)2.5015084.00181018006.47
Shamli(UP)2.20-12133.1018451840-5.87
Devgadhbaria(Guj)2.0011.1147.502050206039.46
Bahraich(UP)2.0011.11651.30181518205.83
Nawabganj(UP)2.0011.11142.001850182015.63
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.50-64.292139.7012001540-34.07
Kilvelur(TN)1.2421.5717.7317701770-
Vedaranyam(TN)1.07-1.8316.4517701770-
Sirkali(TN)1.06-1.8515.9217701770-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC91.001800190012.50
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00-91.671415.0013351344-32.44
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC47.00149014904.34
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-75127.0013551325-30.51
Kuttulam(TN)0.95-22.1319.9517701770-
Mailaduthurai(TN)0.94-15.3216.9017701770-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.9012.5798.0012501280-15.54
Jaunpur(UP)0.90-4023.10184019006.67
Thirupoondi(TN)0.85-57.0715.2917701770-
Nagapattinam(TN)0.84-22.2218.3417701770-
Sembanarkoil(TN)0.73-40.1615.1417701770-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)15.0036.36238.0021802000-22.14
Bangalore(Kar)11.00-65.62963.0030003000-4.76
Harappana Halli(Kar)3.00-91.181614.0022002350-3.72
Vellore(TN)1.497.976.44260032004.00
Kottur(Kar)1.00NC122.0023462342-
Soji
Jafarganj(UP)6.00NC12.0024803000-
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)1.2033.33271.902340302112.02
Published on June 12, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
