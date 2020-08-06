Cereals Prices

as on : 06-08-2020 03:48:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-16.671461.00185018001.37
Barhaj(UP)21.0052114.2017801780-0.56
Aligarh(UP)12.00201581.5015501560-18.42
Agra(UP)12.00-201128.9016251620-13.10
Mathura(UP)8.00NC887.0016201610-14.29
Shamli(UP)8.00-11.11753.0016101610-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)6.00-5086.5018001815-2.17
Karvi(UP)6.009.09297.3014501485-12.12
Suratgarh(Raj)5.0011.112427.1011501160-29.49
Charra(UP)5.00-16.671105.3015501550-15.76
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67283.6016101630-3.59
Lalsot(Raj)4.30115287.0011561120-29.51
Firozabad(UP)4.3013.16268.7015501570-11.17
Chirgaon(UP)4.006031.5014751510-
Jhansi(UP)3.20-15.79215.70174517405.44
Kota(Raj)3.0030.4388.2013021230-24.96
Azamgarh(UP)3.0036.36432.0017901800-1.38
Ballia(UP)3.0050167.50181018408.38
Etawah(UP)2.50-16.67306.5016001625-15.34
Shikohabad(UP)2.50-5098.0015501550-19.06
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.50-83.3336.5018001925-
Bellary(Kar)2.00-33.33642.1025472679-23.83
Saharanpur(UP)2.0033.33175.0016151610-15.00
Jangipura(UP)2.00-33.33151.90183018005.78
Rasda(UP)1.6033.33174.6017801815-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-31.82125.4016151610-14.32
Lucknow(UP)1.5066.672018.501725175020.63
Meerut(UP)1.50-7076.5015801600-16.40
Gazipur(UP)1.50-62.5254.90182018104.60
Jhijhank(UP)1.505058.2017401740-
Robertsganj(UP)1.2010025.90181018150.56
Rura(UP)1.00-28.57242.9014551460-19.17
Choubepur(UP)1.00-16.6723.2018001800-5.76
Ghaziabad(UP)0.90-91.82513.8016301640-
Muskara(UP)0.70-41.67262.2014751450-10.06
Raath(UP)0.70-92.86223.2013001325-
Partaval(UP)0.60-5012.7017801780-
HybridCumbu
Bangalore(Kar)21.00133.33608.0017002600-39.29
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-20930.0020252000-4.71
Rajkot(Guj)9.70-3636.9028802890-5.57
Sindhanur(Kar)6.00-251130.00200021005.82
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)4.30-93.2373.3024102690-18.86
Bellary(Kar)4.00-96.43274.9013081543-28.17
Siddhpur(Guj)3.905.4131.2548775030-4.41
Mangrol(Guj)2.80-3.4514.1028002800-6.67
Laxmeshwar(Kar)2.00-7529.0015192150-14.18
Rajula(Guj)1.8028.5742.7028682300-10.09
Thara(Guj)1.10-8.3343.304638365030.21
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC12.002100210016.67
Jasdan(Guj)1.00-504.5027502750-
Palanpur(Guj)1.00NC47.60497251529.39
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC40.0022002100NC
Kota(Raj)0.80-46.6745.3015511513-
Manalurpet(TN)0.80NC124.202763274228.57
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-8870.702500255042.86
Maize
Mandya(Kar)514.0054.3521347.0016501650-
Davangere(Kar)496.00-14.4811767.0018001920-
Gondal(UP)254.502.6229146.8016301630-0.91
Honnali(Kar)223.00519.4421163.0013101430-37.02
Kasganj(UP)200.0010012782.5010701060-
Farukhabad(UP)185.0015.629464.5011801180-40.40
Cheyyar(TN)183.7554.286769.7711751235-30.64
Jasvantnagar(UP)170.006.252480.0011501150-36.11
Burdwan(WB)165.0025833.00181518153.71
Kota(Raj)164.506480101476.502400108513.21
Davangere(Kar)160.00-34.164512.0013201350-
Jahangirabad(UP)150.00328.574974.5011801170-41.00
Jahangirabad(UP)145.00262.547497.0023502350-12.15
Rampurhat(WB)140.00-4.11792.001830183035.56
Sainthia(WB)136.002.26545.001830183037.59
Mohamadabad(UP)120.0036.363810.1011601160-33.71
Nargunda(Kar)107.00-68.259976.0013601390-32.07
Sirsaganj(UP)102.10124.895296.8010601060-46.19
Hardoi(UP)95.00111.1156525.00175017505.42
Avalurpet'(TN)90.001401662.4013451359-27.38
Katwa(WB)86.00-3.371072.0018151815-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)83.006.411224.0018151815-
Khair(UP)80.00-201270.0011001100-43.01
Hasanpur(UP)70.00-13.58887.4011201100-
Lakhimpur(UP)70.0016.672066.0013501380-16.67
Kandi(WB)67.00NC3039.00186018603.33
Dahod(Guj)61.60-55.658470.3020002000-2.44
Ulundurpettai(TN)60.00700310.459541520-45.67
Etah(UP)60.0071.434880.0010801060-43.46
Madhoganj(UP)60.00-0.8346344.00173517005.15
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)58.40136054723.301200750-18.92
Charama(Cht)54.0028.5712094.7015001450NC
Kamlaganj(UP)54.00-283607.1011001100-40.54
Choubepur(UP)52.5010.531975.1512001300-34.43
Khair(UP)50.00NC18826.0023502350-27.69
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00-16.6783290.001670165028.46
Kalipur(WB)46.00-4.172735.00181518153.71
Manalurpet(TN)45.002712.5151.9013341429-27.18
Sambalpur(Cht)44.5023.61137.5014501450-
Bilsi(UP)44.50-54.594601.2011251125-39.19
Takhatpur(Cht)41.60-51.1719634.8014001400-6.67
Muradabad(UP)40.0033.33923.5011801200-32.18
Haathras(UP)40.00-503245.9012001200-40.00
Ujhani(UP)40.00603864.3011001150-35.29
Gondal(UP)38.504.053453.5018201820-0.55
Madhoganj(UP)37.00-266882.5013151350-31.87
Sambhal(UP)35.00-27.08814.008501000-52.78
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)31.00-3.122543.2011701160-39.38
Hardoi(UP)30.0057.894632.1012501340-37.50
Hanagal(Kar)29.00-93.1929658.0012001250-29.41
Wazirganj(UP)28.00-9.68708.0011001110-
Basti(UP)27.0092.865440.50175017505.42
Dahod(Guj)26.50-87.323037.4013901435-9.15
Sahiyapur(UP)26.00305281.00175017505.42
Sitapur(UP)23.00-17.8629029.101700162013.33
Narharpur(Cht)22.0069.233201.7015001450NC
Gorakhpur(UP)22.0010680.0017551750-
Katghora(Cht)21.002000342.4716601815-
Partaval(UP)21.005790.50178017651.71
Aligarh(UP)20.00-90600.0024002450-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.0033.331933.0014301550-31.08
Mainpuri(UP)20.00-14.891356.8012001210-
Choubepur(UP)20.00-48.721562.14187519007.14
Nagari(Cht)19.80-43.433994.6014251400-5.00
Kusmee(Cht)14.0040444.0018401840-
Kanker(Cht)13.2024.5323.8014501450-3.33
Lakhanpuri(Cht)13.0044.442499.0015001450NC
Chorichora(UP)13.00NC1242.00175517507.67
Charra(UP)12.00-7.691168.6011201130-41.67
Bankura Sadar(WB)12.00-502396.0018151815-
Raibareilly(UP)11.00NC2643.5017601765-5.63
Bardewri(Cht)10.70148.8415.0014501450NC
Kota(Cht)10.00150374.0014501400-
Narayanpur(Cht)10.00-2.91862.8013001300-
Champaknagar(Cht)10.00-16.6727867.7014001400-6.67
Ratanpur(Cht)10.00NC115.0014501400-
Khurja(UP)10.00-33.33502.5012021264-39.29
Sehjanwa(UP)10.001002365.501750175029.63
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.0010013.5025501900-
Khalilabad(UP)9.00-101747.001810183511.73
Tulsipur(UP)9.0080404.7016301630-
Villupuram(TN)8.2041.38360.5013081197-17.06
Korar(Cht)8.00-71.4354.0014501450-
Kota(Raj)8.00220101476.5012501085-41.04
Devariya(UP)8.0014.291019.00175017505.42
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.00-201268.00181518153.71
Nawabganj(UP)7.00-22.22214.60182018207.06
Bhanupratappur(Cht)6.50-72.9235.0014501450-
Sarona(Cht)5.201087.7014501450NC
Kasdol(Cht)5.00-505236.0013001300NC
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-68.751333.0015001500-43.40
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-80295.5011701050-38.42
Himatnagar(Guj)4.505059.0012251275-38.75
Lalganj(UP)4.50-30.772663.3017501750NC
Soharatgarh(UP)4.5012.52046.60175017454.79
Dudhawa(Cht)4.00NC8.0014501450NC
Agra(UP)4.0033.33974.0012201210-37.44
Atrauli(UP)3.5016.67112.5011501150-36.81
Ulundurpettai(TN)3.30-67134.2013031433-43.74
Maduranthagam(TN)3.2044.14497.65170017406.25
Utraula(UP)3.206.67572.1016301630-
Sorabha(Kar)3.00NC1919.0018001700-
Jayas(UP)3.00253598.4016701670-3.47
Ajuha(UP)3.0020130.2015801580-14.59
Rura(UP)3.00NC1468.6017551755-0.28
Sandila(UP)3.00-256553.5017401700-
Amoda(Cht)2.50-88.64308.5014501450NC
Kallakurichi(TN)2.50251686.9013481407-45.25
Kalol(Guj)2.00-50251.00160015003.23
Jaunpur(UP)2.0066.6731.90173017350.29
Rura(UP)2.00NC10.0017101700-7.82
Sandila(UP)2.0011.11407.6013101400-
Naanpara(UP)1.8038.46221.0017301775-9.90
Lucknow(UP)1.70-52.781938.8014001390-23.91
Gorakhpur(UP)1.50-2518.0017251720-
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-62.5287.5014001820-30.00
Balrampur(UP)1.50-58.33115.50175017802.94
Utraula(UP)1.30-27.7853.7018201820-
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)1.20NC19.201750175018.24
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC15.0017501700-14.63
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC22.5016501650-
Raichur(Kar)1.00-96314.0015651669-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50167.0019501950NC
Ghaziabad(UP)0.90-88.75374.8015451540-
S.Mandvi(Guj)0.84-0.841425--
Mandvi(Guj)0.84-57.142.8014251570-7.29
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.8014.29803.6012201250-11.59
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Honnali(Kar)34.0054.5556.0020501965-
Bangalore(Kar)24.00-201266.0031003100-1.59
Hirekerur(Kar)3.00-3.002850--
T.V.Cumbu
Ulundurpettai(TN)4.00400572.4020391859-3.09

Published on August 06, 2020
