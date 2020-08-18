Cereals Prices

as on : 18-08-2020 02:36:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kawardha(Cht)127.00188.64171.0020452100-
Suratgarh(Raj)30.5029502465.6012071115-26.00
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)24.904050206.2011551122-
Barhaj(UP)20.00-202260.2017601760-1.68
Achnera(UP)13.00NC514.7016201610-10.00
Ghaziabad(UP)12.00-14.29564.8015801570-
Pratappur(Cht)10.00-10.001000--29.08
Shamli(UP)9.00-18.18812.0015701575-
Lalsot(Raj)8.20-38.35313.8011501140-29.88
Rajkot(Guj)7.5015.38293.30295529551.03
Charra(UP)6.009.091127.8015001550-18.48
Aligarh(UP)5.00251609.5015001480-21.05
Karvi(UP)5.00-23.08324.3014701445-10.91
Jhansi(UP)4.20-2.33232.70167016650.91
Mathura(UP)4.00-55.56915.0016261635-13.97
Azamgarh(UP)3.5075446.6018001810-0.83
Gazipur(UP)3.5016.67271.90180018003.45
Shikohabad(UP)2.50150105.5016251650-15.14
Saharanpur(UP)2.5066.67182.5015751580-17.11
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.00-41.18643.5011541150-37.28
Rasda(UP)1.40-6.67183.5018001750-
Gorakhpur(UP)1.2050242.6018001820-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC57.00230023004.55
Mahoba(UP)1.00-16.67296.10167516600.90
Rura(UP)1.00-33.33250.6015001500-11.76
Nawalgarh(Raj)0.905022.0011001200-
Fatehabad(UP)0.60-25221.2014301420-19.66
Muskara(UP)0.60-25267.6015001500-8.54
Maize
Farukhabad(UP)365.00NC10909.5010601100-46.46
Gondal(UP)247.50-130651.8016301630-0.91
Khategaon(MP)243.73103.1111883.1011001143-
Gingee(TN)187.50-44.44661.5017841779-
Jasvantnagar(UP)130.00-13.333310.0011501150-39.47
Jahangirabad(UP)120.00242.866004.5012401240-38.00
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)116.30845.5354928.1013001100-12.16
Etah(UP)105.00-4.555320.0011501160-39.79
Cheyyar(TN)94.45-33.317204.8911751180-30.64
Kamlaganj(UP)92.5026.713877.4010501050-43.24
Dahod(Guj)90.90-14.259046.1018502000-9.76
Kasdol(Cht)86.00-4.445472.00135013503.85
Lakhimpur(UP)70.00-22.222306.0012601270-22.22
Sirsaganj(UP)64.40-33.065615.3011301130-42.64
Madhoganj(UP)60.0014046537.50171017003.64
Sehjanwa(UP)60.005002508.501750175029.63
Sambhal(UP)55.0037.5987.001150950-36.11
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)54.70-63.346686.5012521100-22.72
Kalipur(WB)54.0017.392989.00181518153.71
Madhoganj(UP)40.5032.797052.0012251250-36.53
Jahangirabad(UP)40.0033.3347957.0022752250-14.95
Gondal(UP)37.50-3.853638.5018001800-1.64
Dahod(Guj)35.60-17.973201.9013901390-9.15
Ujhani(UP)35.00-12.54057.3011001100-35.29
Muradabad(UP)30.00-251128.5011251120-35.34
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-2583410.001700170030.77
Achnera(UP)29.00-12.123482.0022502200-
Gorakhpur(UP)28.0012810.5017601755-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)28.00NC2693.2011401100-40.93
Ramanujganj(Cht)25.00-47.921688.4017101710-
Basti(UP)25.00-13.795651.50175517555.72
Ghaziabad(UP)25.0025437.8013001330-
Hapur(UP)24.00-4270.5013701385-
Sitapur(UP)22.50-2.1729172.601700171013.33
Wazirganj(UP)22.0046.67881.0010701080-
Narayanpur(Cht)20.00-25.93960.4013501350-
Chorichora(UP)20.0014.291322.50175017607.36
Udumalpet(TN)19.35-84.13188.1614701470-31.63
Madathukulam(TN)19.32-36.49303.8414251775-28.75
Champaknagar(Cht)18.00-68.727971.2014001400-6.67
Aligarh(UP)15.00-83.33770.0022002400-
Charra(UP)15.007.141224.6010701100-44.27
Khalilabad(UP)15.00501839.001825182512.65
Mullanpur(Pun)12.00-84323.0012431175-36.58
Sahiyapur(UP)12.00205361.00175517555.09
Surajpur(Cht)10.00233.333930.30184018403.66
Balodabazar(Cht)9.90-4.812503.6014001375-
Bhehjoi(UP)9.5035.7170.0011251125-22.41
Soharatgarh(UP)9.001252118.60176517655.69
Kallakurichi(TN)8.00-601772.9013311318-45.94
Devariya(UP)7.50-6.251065.50175017505.42
Lalganj(UP)6.50-7.142700.8017501750NC
Kaveripakkam(TN)5.97-45.18178.2117601760-
Maduranthagam(TN)5.6239.11520.99175017509.38
Sakri(Cht)5.00-53.7741.2014001450NC
Salon(UP)5.00-66.67759.0016251675-7.67
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC229.0011051025-23.79
Jafarganj(UP)5.00-64.29682.001680166019.15
Jayas(UP)4.50-13.463608.1016201620-10.00
Shikohabad(UP)4.00-20315.5011651185-38.68
Sandila(UP)3.5016.676557.0017001740-
Utraula(UP)3.00-6.25590.5016301630-
Bahraich(UP)2.8016.67678.8017401740NC
Atrauli(UP)2.50NC125.0011101110-39.01
Rura(UP)2.50-16.671487.1017521775-1.02
Rura(UP)2.502523.5017051750-8.09
Faizabad(UP)2.2022.22162.5018101810-1.09
Beawar(Raj)2.00233.33485.3018001900-17.24
Sandila(UP)2.00NC409.6012201310-
Naanpara(UP)1.80-30.77228.8017501725-8.85
Utraula(UP)1.507.1463.1018001820-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC110.001800180012.50
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC174.0019502050NC
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.60-14.29805.6012201210-11.59

Published on August 18, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
