Chennai to host rubber meet ’20

The Rubber Board and the stakeholder associations in rubber and related sectors are jointly organising ‘India Rubber Meet 2020 (IRM 2020)’, the fifth edition in the series, at Radisson Blu Temple Bay, Mamallapuram, on February 28 and 29, 2020. The meet will see members of stakeholder associations from the rubber industry, the media and the Rubber Board, in attendance.

IRM 2020 is being organised under the aegis of the India Rubber Meet Forum (IRMF), a society formed by the Rubber Board and stakeholder associations in the rubber sector and related sectors.

The theme of IRM 2020 is ‘Rubber Resurgence Through Innovation’. There will be talks by internationally renowned speakers on various topics. Presentations on innovations for the resurgence of the rubber sector will also be discussed in the Meet.