Agri Business

Cherian M George of Harrisons Malayalam named Tea Trade Association of Cochin Chairman

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on September 29, 2019 Published on September 29, 2019

Cherian M George of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd and Appu Kurian of PK Varughese & Company have been elected as the Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively of the Tea Trade Association of Cochin for 2019-20.

The new members were elected at the 27th AGM and general meeting of the Managing Committee.

