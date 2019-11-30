CII to organise agri expo, conference

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will organise the second edition of Agri Tech South expo and Agri Vision conference in January 2020.

The three-day expo and two-day conference event will begin from January 31, 2020.

Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Government of Telangana are co-hosts of the event.

The exhibition will focus on issues like crop diversification, drones, micro-irrigation and farm mechanisation. About 150 exhibitors will showcase their products and services targeted at the primary sector.

The conference will have 10 sessions, focusing on entrepreneurship, farmer producer organisations, robotics, digital agriculture, climate change and mechanisation, a CII spokesperson said.