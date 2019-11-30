Agri Business

CII to organise agri expo, conference

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 30, 2019 Published on November 30, 2019

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will organise the second edition of Agri Tech South expo and Agri Vision conference in January 2020.

The three-day expo and two-day conference event will begin from January 31, 2020.

Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Government of Telangana are co-hosts of the event.

The exhibition will focus on issues like crop diversification, drones, micro-irrigation and farm mechanisation. About 150 exhibitors will showcase their products and services targeted at the primary sector.

The conference will have 10 sessions, focusing on entrepreneurship, farmer producer organisations, robotics, digital agriculture, climate change and mechanisation, a CII spokesperson said.

Published on November 30, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spurt in wheat sowing pushes rabi area to 338 lakh hectares