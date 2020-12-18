Cisco, The/Nudge launch contest in pact with govt

The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation and Cisco, in association with the Government of India, today announced the ‘Cisco Agri Challenge’, aimed at mobilising agri-tech start-ups to innovate solutions that have the potential to positively impact at least 10 million small farmers.

With a prize purse of ₹2 crore, the challenge will run in stages over twelve months. It will support participants in developing, testing, and scaling solutions that help alleviate the issues of low income and diminishing profitability farmers in India are facing.

K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to Govt of India, who is co-hosting the challenge, said, “Such a multi-disciplinary and multi-stakeholder collaboration will play a catalytic role in implementing scientific and technological interventions in agriculture, thereby improving farmers’ productivity and doubling farmers’ income. It will give way to a new behaviour of seamless collaboration amongst the Government, Academia, and Industry for addressing global societal problems.”

Entries to the ‘Cisco Agri Challenge’ are now open at https://prize.thenudge.org/

ciscoagrichallenge