To meet the requirements of farmers with small and marginal land holdings, the CSIR-CMERI (Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute) has indigenously designed and developed a compact electric tractor named ‘CSIR PRIMA ET11’.

Traditionally tractors use diesel. This contributes significantly to the environmental pollution. Added to this, use of such tractors is feasible in large areas of farming. More than 80 per cent of farmers in India have small and marginal land holdings.

Considering the need to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to meet the requirements of farmers with small and marginal land holdings, electric tractors have been identified as a possible solution in the context of more sustainable farming.

Designed and manufactured with indigenous components and technologies, “CSIR PRIMA ET11” can be charged using a conventional home charging socket in 7-8 hours. It can be operated on field for more than four hours. According to a statement, this electric tractor can be used for more than six hours in the case of normal haulage operation.

Easy for women

It said special attention has been given to ergonomics while designing the tractor making it more women-friendly. All the levers, switches, etc have been placed in a way that is easy for women to operate. Many mechanical systems are being replaced with electronic switches for easy operations.

The use of the semi-synchronised type gearing system helps achieve the desired efficiency at minimum cost. The robust design, along with the necessary covers and guards, protects the tractor from mud and water. The controller and the instrument cluster have been modified to suit the agricultural needs.

The statement said the tractor is equipped with best in class hydraulic with lifting capacity of 500 kg or more. It implies that tractor can lift the implement required not only for field operation but also hauling operation. The tractor can tow 1.8-tonne capacity trolley with a max speed of 25 kmph.

CSIR-CMERI team has used the lithium ion battery with prismatic cell confirmation, as it has a deep discharge capability for farming application.

The makers have also provided a port called V2L (vehicle-to-load). With this, tractor’s battery can be used for other secondary applications such as pump or irrigation activities when the tractor is not in operation.

The technology of this tractor has been licensed to KN Bioscience, a Hyderabad-based company known for its Kushal tractor brand, for taking it to the ground level and mass production.