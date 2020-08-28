Coconut Development Board to celebrate World Coconut Day on September 2

India is expanding the export base of coconut products and activated carbon, the most exported coconut product which is in high demand industries in the US and Europe.

During 2019-20, the export of coconut products (excluding coir items) was valued at ₹1,762.17 crores. India is the global leader in coconut production and productivity and the coconut industry is moving ahead with a steady pace, said Coconut Development Board officials. The coconut is grown in 2.15 million hectare and the annual coconut production and productivity is 21,308.41 million nuts and 9898 nuts per hectare respectively, the officials added.

The Board is organising World Coconut Day which is celebrated every year on September 2 as an annual event in commemoration of the foundation day of the International Coconut Community, an inter governmental organisation established under UNESCAP.

The theme of World Coconut day this year is: “Invest in coconut to save the world”. The theme was announced by ICC in accordance with the call of FAO for investments aimed at strengthening the resilience and growth potential of poor rural people, thereby leading to zero hunger, nourishing food and collective prosperity.

Narendra Singh Tomar, the Union Minister for Agriculture and Famers welfare will virtually inaugurate the programme on September 2. Progressive farmer groups, policy makers, officials from the State government, entrepreneurs, exporters and other stakeholders are expected to participate in the webinar.

A technical session will follow the inaugural session wherein the participants will be exposed to the potentials for investment in the sector through coconut cultivation, processing, value addition and export.

The Investment in coconut sector has been promoted by CDB through various schemes, both in coconut cultivation and industry. Increased production and productivity will ensure remunerative returns thereby making the investment viable, the officials added.