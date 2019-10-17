Coffee Prices

as on : 17-10-2019 12:00:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)5.00-16.67378.0076008600NC
Published on October 17, 2019
TOPICS
coffee (commodity)