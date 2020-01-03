Cold weather impact tea arrivals to Kochi auctions

Chilly weather in high ranges and Nilgris has started impacting tea arrivals to Kochi auctions, which is posing a declining trend in the recent period.

The emerging situation is expected to continue in the coming weeks, which will have a reflection on tea prices as well, said traders. The quantity on offer in CTC dust was 9,24,957.50 kg in sale no 53, while blenders participation lifted the prices especially good liquoring varieties. The average price realised was Rs117.23 per kg, up from the previous week.

The market opened on a steady note and remained firm, prices appreciated by Rs1 to Rs3 especially liquoring varieties with the progress of the sale. An improved demand noticed from upcountry buyers, but exporters confined to the bottom of the market, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

The market for orthodox dust was also lower at 7,000 kg and 99 per cent remained unsold.

In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched Rs117-155, mediums quoted Rs85-134 and plain grades realised Rs76-85.

In leaf category, the market for Nilgiri brokens and whole leaf in orthodox grades was irregular and tended to ease. The quantity on offer was 2,09,365 kg. There was a subdued demand from exporters especially from CIS countries.

In CTC leaf, the market for good liquoring brokens was higher with longer margins of Rs5 to Rs10. The quantity on offer was 39,500 kg.

Monica SFD quoted the best prices in dust varieties at Rs155 per kg, while Chamraj FOP came to the top in leaf grades, quoting Rs265 per kg.