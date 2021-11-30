Commercial farming to be at par with industry in water-use

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The government is set to reconsider putting water-guzzling commercial farming at par with industry as far as water use prioritisation is concerned under the Draft National Water Policy after the free food grain distribution becomes a successful scheme with 93-94 per cent off-take.
Under the draft policy, drinking water is at the top priority followed by agriculture. However, a distinction has been made on water-intensive commercial farming with a recommendation that “it must progressively adopt water-saving technologies.”
“It is true that paddy is a water-intensive crop. But it is also true that due to the stock available with the government, it has been able to distribute the rice/wheat free-of-cost under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to 80 crore people,” said an official. It is not practical to equate water-guzzling crops at par with industry and charge them accordingly, the official added.
The Cabinet last week extended the PMGKAY by another four months until March 31, effectively operational for 11 months, as against eight months last year. The total food subsidy on account of PMGKAY since its launch in April 2020 has been estimated to be about ₹2.60-lakh crore. Each beneficiary of PMGKAY gets an additional 5 kg of rice or wheat every month, apart from the regular grains distributed under the National Food Security Act.
“Irrigation water consumption takes up 80-90 per cent of India’s water use, of which around 80 per cent is consumed by just three crops – rice, wheat and sugarcane,” the draft policy pointed out. “Without a radical change in this pattern of water demand, basic water needs of millions of people, for drinking water or protective irrigation, cannot be met,” it said and recommended the government to align its structure of incentives and investments in crop value chain development with the need for crop diversification.
Though the government runs the crop diversification programme, it has become a non-starter with the increase in procurement of rice and wheat. The official purchases of rice under Central Pool stocks has increased to 49 per cent of production in 2020-21, up from 30 per cent in 2013-14. Similarly, in the case of wheat, the share of procurement in production has gone up to 40 per cent from 29 per cent during the last eight years.
In the case of sugarcane, farmers are undeterred in raising production despite the outcry over arrears as mills delay clearing the dues due to a glut in sugar output. The cane production has gone up to 419.3 million tonnes (mt) in 2021-22 from 352.14 mt in 2013-14, up by 19 per cent.
“The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) has been recommending for years to change the current procurement policy that favours rice and wheat over other crops. But it is a difficult decision to take politically. It has become more difficult after the repeal of farm laws,” said an expert. Hopefully, the next committee to be formed on agri reforms may help resolve this vexed issue, he added.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...