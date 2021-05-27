Conditions building up for monsoon onset over Kerala

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The monsoon has advanced into parts of Maldives-Comorin area on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating that conditions are likely to become favourable for its onset over mainland India along the Kerala coast around the appointed date of May 31 (Monday).
Build-up of south-westerly flows will extend prevailing squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 km/hr over South-West, West-Central and North-West Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin area and along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts on Friday. A fishermen alert has been declared here.
Model charts for India (Accumulated total precipitation) | ECMWF IFS HRES (10 days)
The northern limit of the monsoon representing areas covered by it so far passed through the West of Male (Maldives) connecting to its North-East; onward with South of Mannar (Sri Lanka); South-West Bay; West-Central Bay; and extreme South-East Bay close to Labutta in Myanmar.
Thursday also saw the Bay of Bengal arm of the monsoon advance into more parts of South-West and East-Central Bay; most parts of South-East Bay; and some parts of West-Central Bay benefiting from the flows generated by erstwhile very severe cyclone ‘Yaas’ which has since weakened into a depression.
The monsoon advance here will sustain the squally weather over South-West, West-Central and North-West Bay of Bengal and along and off the Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts on Friday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas as well.
The 24 hours ending on Thursday morning heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls rainfall in places as far apart as East India and South India as a remnant of very severe cyclone ‘Yaas’ moved further inland into East India while pulling in flows from across the South Peninsula and the Bay.
Major centres recording high rainfall (in cm) are: Mayurbhanj-28; Keonjhargarh-27; West Singbhum and Sundargarh-21; Bargarh-20; Ranchi-18; Jajpur-17; Kozhikode-14; Deogarh-13; Diamond Harbour, Punalur, Angul, Samari and Jamshedpur-11 each; and Balasore, Sambalpur and Kottayam-10 each.
Those recording rainfall below 10 cm are: Jharsuguda, Kayamkulam and Alapuzha-9 each; Nedumangad and Thiruvalla-8 each; Mavelikkara, Peermade and Kumarakam-8 each; Dhenkanal-7; Gangtok, Kolkata and& Bagati -6; Daltonganj, Angul, Burdwan, Bankura, Kalimpong and Kochi-5 each.
The remnant of very severe cyclone lay as a depression over South Jharkhand and neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon and was expected to move nearly northwards. After bringing heavy rain over Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar, it will bring East Uttar Pradesh under its spell on Friday.
An extended outlook for June 1-3 said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are likely over North-East India, Kerala and Mahe. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorms are likely over remaining parts of Peninsular India and islands in the Bay and Arabian Sea.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
‘AOTD’ is laced with Zack-styled fan service: Slow-motion scenes, a lot of gore and next-level action
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...