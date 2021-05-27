Conditions building up for monsoon onset over Kerala

The monsoon has advanced into parts of Maldives-Comorin area on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating that conditions are likely to become favourable for its onset over mainland India along the Kerala coast around the appointed date of May 31 (Monday).

Build-up of south-westerly flows will extend prevailing squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 km/hr over South-West, West-Central and North-West Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin area and along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts on Friday. A fishermen alert has been declared here.

Model charts for India (Accumulated total precipitation) | ECMWF IFS HRES (10 days)

Monsoon northern limit

The northern limit of the monsoon representing areas covered by it so far passed through the West of Male (Maldives) connecting to its North-East; onward with South of Mannar (Sri Lanka); South-West Bay; West-Central Bay; and extreme South-East Bay close to Labutta in Myanmar.

Thursday also saw the Bay of Bengal arm of the monsoon advance into more parts of South-West and East-Central Bay; most parts of South-East Bay; and some parts of West-Central Bay benefiting from the flows generated by erstwhile very severe cyclone ‘Yaas’ which has since weakened into a depression.

‘Yaas’ remnant rains it down

The monsoon advance here will sustain the squally weather over South-West, West-Central and North-West Bay of Bengal and along and off the Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts on Friday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas as well.

The 24 hours ending on Thursday morning heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls rainfall in places as far apart as East India and South India as a remnant of very severe cyclone ‘Yaas’ moved further inland into East India while pulling in flows from across the South Peninsula and the Bay.

Heavy to very heavy rain

Major centres recording high rainfall (in cm) are: Mayurbhanj-28; Keonjhargarh-27; West Singbhum and Sundargarh-21; Bargarh-20; Ranchi-18; Jajpur-17; Kozhikode-14; Deogarh-13; Diamond Harbour, Punalur, Angul, Samari and Jamshedpur-11 each; and Balasore, Sambalpur and Kottayam-10 each.

Those recording rainfall below 10 cm are: Jharsuguda, Kayamkulam and Alapuzha-9 each; Nedumangad and Thiruvalla-8 each; Mavelikkara, Peermade and Kumarakam-8 each; Dhenkanal-7; Gangtok, Kolkata and& Bagati -6; Daltonganj, Angul, Burdwan, Bankura, Kalimpong and Kochi-5 each.

May extend to Uttar Pradesh

The remnant of very severe cyclone lay as a depression over South Jharkhand and neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon and was expected to move nearly northwards. After bringing heavy rain over Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar, it will bring East Uttar Pradesh under its spell on Friday.

An extended outlook for June 1-3 said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are likely over North-East India, Kerala and Mahe. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorms are likely over remaining parts of Peninsular India and islands in the Bay and Arabian Sea.