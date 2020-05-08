Coonoor tea auction Q1 earnings fall over 28%

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Earnings from the Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) auctions in the first quarter (Q1) of current calendar have fallen by 28.17 per cent over the same period last year.
This has happened because 16 lakh kg less tea was sold despite the prices falling by ₹17.94 a kg, reveals our analysis of the Market Reports.
Till March, 12 auctions had been conducted when, to avoid the piling of unsold tea, producers sacrificed prices. The average price dropped to ₹82.21 a kg from ₹100.15 during Jan-March 2019.
Nevertheless, the volume sold dropped to 1.12 crore kg from 1.25 crore kg in Jan-March 2019. With less tea being sold at lower prices, the overall realisation in the first quarter dropped to ₹92.08 crore from ₹128.19 crore. This fall of ₹36.11 crore marked a decline of 28.17 per cent.
The auctions were held only till March 20. Sale 13 scheduled for March 26 and 27 could not be held due to the lockdown. This was later held on April 20.
And, that was the only auction held in the whole of April. The CTTA dropped Sale 13 to 17. Sale 18 was held on May 2 after repeated postponement. So, the earnings at the auctions crashed drastically in April.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Stock vaults to near all-time high; valuation spikes, too
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...