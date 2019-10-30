Coonoor tea auction volume falls

A volume of 19.22 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale No: 42 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association. The auctions will be held on Thursday and Friday. This quantity is as much as 1.70 lakh kg lesser than last week’s offer.

Of the 19.22 lakh kg offered, as much as 17.97 lakh kg belongs to the CTC variety, and only 1.25 lakh kg is the orthodox variety.

The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades.

In the leaf counter, only 75,000 kg belongs to orthodox, while 12.85 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 50,000 kg belongs to the orthodox variety, while 5.12 lakh kg is the CTC variety. In all, 13.60 lakh kg belongs to leaf grades and 5.62 lakh kg, dust grades.

Homedale Estate’s CTC Red Dust tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auction last week, when Badhusha Tea Company bought it for ₹268 a kg. This price was higher than the price of even the export-oriented orthodox tea of corporate teas.

Homedale Estate’s Super Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹242. In the CTC leaf tea auctions, Homedale Estate’s tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹255.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹67-75 a kg for plain leaf grades, and ₹114-124 for the best grades. For plain dust grades, they ranged ₹71-76 and for the best grades, ₹105-120.